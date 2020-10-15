Kareena Kapoor wraps up Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan amid ‘pandemic, pregnancy, nervousness’

bollywood

Kareena Kapoor has shared a beautiful picture with Aamir Khan as she wrapped up shooting for her portion for their upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha. The actor, who is more than five months pregnant with her second child, is seen chatting with Aamir amid the lush green fields.

While Kareena is in a salwar suit, Aamir in a sky blue kurta-pyjama paired with a cardigan. He can be seen gesturing towards something as the two indulge in a chat. The two had been shooting for the film in areas around Delhi.

Talking about shooting at this time of the year, Kareena wrote, “And all journeys must come to an end. Today, I wrapped my film Laal Singh Chaddha... tough times... the pandemic, my pregnancy, nervousness but absolutely nothing could stop the passion with which we shot, with all safety measures ofcourse.”

Thanking everyone, from her co-star to other crew members, she added, “Thank you @_aamirkhan and @advaitchandan for an intense yet poignant journey... thank you to my most wonderful team @avancontractor, @teasemakeup, @makeupbypompy, @poonamdamania and the entire crew... @nainas89 you were missed. Till we cross paths again...”

Laal Singh Chaddha was recently being shot at the Centaur Hotel at Delhi Airport. “Aamir Khan’s team is taking care of all the interior decoration in hotel as per their requirement. Aamir Khan will be shooting in the bar (SomBar) where he will be seen breaking down the bar’s gate for the film,” an official from the hotel told ANI earlier this month. “He will shoot many of sequences in the hotel with Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor,” the official had added.

The film is the remake of much-acclaimed Hollywood film, Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks in the lead role. It was expected to release by the end of this year but has now been postponed to Christmas 2021.

Secret Superstar director Advait Chandan is helming the film from a script by actor-writer Atul Kulkarni. The film has music by Pritam, with Amitabh Bhattacharya writing the lyrics. Aamir, who was last seen in Thugs of Hindostan, announced the project in March 2019 on his birthday.

