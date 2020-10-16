Happy birthday Hema Malini: How she fell in love with Dharmendra instantly but ‘never took him away from his first family’

bollywood

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 06:40 IST

Yesteryear superstars Hema Malini and Dharmendra have been happily married for more than four decades now. When they fell in love in the 1970s, he was already married to Prakash Kaur.

When Hema eventually married Dharmendra, she ensured that the ‘marriage hurt nobody’. She said that she did not want to tear his first family apart. On her 72nd birthday, here is revisiting what she said about her marriage.

In an interview with Deccan Chronicle last year, Hema said, “The minute I saw Dharam ji, I knew he was the man for me. I wanted to spend my life with him. I also wanted to make sure that the marriage hurt nobody. His first wife and children have never felt my intrusion in their lives. I married him, but I never took him away from his first family.”

Dharmendra, who married Prakash at a young age, has four children with her - sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, and daughters Ajeeta and Vijeta. Hema married Dharmendra on May 2, 1980. They have two daughters - Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.

Also see | Gulshan Grover asks Nora Fatehi ‘Aati kya Khandala’ on India’s Best Dancer, her response leaves Shakti Kapoor in splits. Watch

Earlier this year, Hema and Dharmendra celebrated their 41st wedding anniversary. However, they were apart on their special day. While he was at his farm, she was at their residence in Mumbai.

Hema shared a picture with Dharmendra on Twitter and wrote alongside it, “Dharam ji & I thank all those who have wished us on our wedding anniversary today. It is your blessings & good wishes that have always been with us all through these years.”

Hema and Dharmendra were one of the most popular on-screen pairings of the 1970s and starred together in a number of successful films including Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta, Dillagi and Dream Girl.

Follow @htshowbiz for more