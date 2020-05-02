Dharmendra, Hema Malini celebrate wedding anniversary, she says ‘It is your good wishes that have been with us all through these years’

Updated: May 02, 2020 11:06 IST

Actor Esha Deol has wished parents and veteran actors Dharmendra and Hema Malini on their wedding anniversary. Hema also took to Twitter to thank their fans for their wishes.

Sharing some happy pictures of the couple, Esha wrote on Instagram, “Happy wedding anniversary my darling parents! My mamma & papa I love u both soooooooo much & pray to god to bless you both with infinite years of togetherness ,love , happiness & the best of health ! @dreamgirlhema @aapkadharam Love you , Esha , Bharat,Radhya & Miu .”

While the first picture seems to be a more recent one and has a love filter embossed on it, the other two are throwback pictures from their earlier days.

Hema also shared a picture with Dharmendra on Twitter and captioned it, “Dharam ji & I thank all those who have wished us on our wedding anniversary today. It is your blessings & good wishes that have always been with us all through these years.”

Dharam ji & I thank all those who have wished us on our wedding anniversary today. It is your blessings & good wishes that have always been with us all through these years🙏 pic.twitter.com/tEtO6L4Boj — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) May 2, 2020

While Dharmendra is at his farm, Hema is at her residence in Mumbai amid lockdown. He has been ploughing, taking care of his harvest or driving a tractor during his time in isolation. On the other hand, Hema Malini is tending to her plants at home, doing domestic chores and practising yoga and meditation.

Talking about spending time in lockdown, the actor-turned-politician had told RJ Anmol during a chat, “When I have to catch a flight, I don’t do yoga or mediation. Now I am getting full time. I do yoga and meditation in the morning. My trainer used to come for the workout, now I do without him. Now the helpers can’t come and go. The one who is there with me can’t go out. So I don’t give him too much trouble. I washed my own clothes, did jhadu-pocha too. I also watered the plants in the balcony. You feel very independent and you feel very nice that you can do everything and don’t need a servant. I also water the plants on the terrace. The cook is at home so that’s not a problem.”

