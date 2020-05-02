Salman Khan books Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda for a wedding?

bollywood

Kriti Kharbanada and Pulkit Samrat are in a relationship since quite some time now and are now expected to be part of a wedding, at least in Salman Khan’s upcoming production. The two will play a couple in the film titled Bulbul Marriage Hall, which will also have Sunil Grover and Daisy Shah among the star cast. It was to go on the floors in April but is now delayed due to lockdown amid coronavirus outbreak.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, a source close to the development of the film has revealed the film will be set in Lucknow and will revolve around an Indian wedding. Talking about Sunil’s role, who worked with Salman in Bharat, the source said, “His character has comic undertones, with plenty of humorous one-liners. He plays a brother to Pulkit in the film.” The film will reportedly be directed by Rohit Nayyar with dialogues by Raaj Shaandilyaa, who is expected to bring the local flavour of Uttar Pradesh.

Kriti and Pulkit are living in during lockdown. Last month, Kriti had taken to Instagram to share a video where she can be seen enjoying a champi (oil massage on the head) by Pulkit. She also jokingly claimed that her new motto in life is to make Pulkit give her a champi!

The actor captioned: “First I made him look like Champak, then made him give me a champi! @pulkitsamrat heya! Thanks ya! #quarantinememories #yelocozyolo (this is officially my new motto in life)”

Fans loved the video and comments like “cute couple” and “favourite couple” followed. In an earlier interview with IANS, Kriti had spoken about her chemistry with Pulkit and shared: “We look so hot together. We have such great chemistry and look so cute together. Pulkit is very special to me and will always be so.”

The two had last featured as an onscreen couple in Anees Bazmee’s 2019 comedy film Pagalpanti. It however failed to impress the audience or the critics.

