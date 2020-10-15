Gulshan Grover asks Nora Fatehi ‘Aati kya Khandala’ on India’s Best Dancer, her response leaves Shakti Kapoor in splits. Watch

tv

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 19:15 IST

Nora Fatehi gave fans a glimpse of what happens behind the scenes of the reality show, India’s Best Dancer, in the new episode of her vlog. The video, shared on her YouTube channel, began with a lighthearted conversation with her co-judge Terence Lewis.

Then, Nora was seen in the make-up chair, getting ready for the shoot. She talks to the hairstylist about how knees look like faces, leaving him in splits. She is seen goofing around in between shots after reaching the set. There are glimpses of her dancing on stage with a contestant and giving awestruck expressions after watching the performances.

Gulshan Grover, who came as a guest in one of the episodes, asks Nora, “Aati kya Khandala?” She hilariously tells him, “Nahi, bhaiyya,” leaving fellow guest Shakti Kapoor in splits.

Nora is also seen teaching the traditional dance form, Reggada, to Terence. “Lot of pressure, but I genuinely enjoyed it because you showed me some reference videos of how the men dance, with the shimmy and how they move with the stick. There is a certain sense of masculinity, power and aggression. Lots of energy and power moves but still very elegant, graceful and royal,” he tells her, after their performance.

Nora is seen in the make-up chair again as she talks about the tiring day on set. She reveals that they shot for 16 hours - from 5am to 9pm. She then shows fans what happened on her last day as a judge on India’s Best Dancer. She says that she is ‘excited and sad’ at the same time. The video then shows footage of her dancing along with contestants, cheering them on and looking on in amazement as they perform.

Terence then showers praise on Nora. He says, “It has been an absolute pleasure to have this lady by my side. A lot of people are beautiful in the industry but we also need people who are talented, who understand dancers, their journey and can empathise with them. I can’t find a better fit in the new run of judges than you, Nora.”

Nora is seen with a tissue tucked in her blouse to absorb her sweat, and Terence lauds her for keeping it ‘real’. “This is the beauty of Nora. As awesome as she is and as perfect as she is, she will have that little imperfection,” he says.

Geeta Kapur, another of Nora’s co-judges, says she had a lot of inhibitions when she first came on board. “But she has just won my heart over. I am very emotional about her. She has a way of capturing your heart and she grows on you,” Geeta says.

The video ends with contestants telling Nora how much they love her and will miss her.

Nora temporarily stepped in as a judge on India’s Best Dancer after Malaika Arora was diagnosed with Covid-19. In an Instagram post, she said that her experience on the show was a lot of fun. “I had a blast on the sets of Indias Best Dancer as a judge with these amazing people, what a vibe, its never a dull moment!,” she wrote.

