India’s Best Dancer: Nora Fatehi bids farewell to show with emotional note of gratitude for ‘queen’ Malaika Arora

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 09:02 IST

Actor-dancer Nora Fatehi has thanked Malaika Arora for entrusting her with the responsibility of being an interim judge on the reality show India’s Best Dancer, while Malaika recovered from Covid-19. Nora took to Instagram to share images of the two of them, along with a note of gratitude.

She wrote in her caption, “Shoutout to the Queen @malaikaaroraofficial thank u for trusting me to fill in for you on Indias Best Dancer, it was a beautiful experience! Im so grateful for the opportunity! I Was initially scared to fill in such big shoes as no one can take your place queen but the entire team welcomed me with open arms and for that im humbled! We are all so so happy for your recovery may you stay always blessed And may you continue to kill it with your legendary aura, elegance and garminess for many many more years to come!”

Malaika recently recovered from the coronavirus, and has been spotted out and about in Mumbai, after having completed her mandatory quarantine. In a post, Malaika wrote, “‘Out and about’...M finally out of my room after so many days, it feels like an outing in itself.... I feel so blessed to have overcome this virus with minimum pain and discomfort.”

“A big thanks to my doctors for their medical guidance, to BMC for making this process hassle-free, to my family for their immeasurable support and to all my friends, neighbours and fans for all their good wishes and the strength that I got from your messages and support. I can’t thank you all enough in words for what everyone has done for me in these difficult times. All of you please stay safe and take care,” she added.

Nora is best known for her hit dance numbers Rock the Party (Rocky Handsome; 2016), Kamariya (Stree; 2018), Dilbar (Satyameva Jayate; 2018), and O Saki Saki (Batla House, 2019). She recently made headlines after she offered her support to dancer Terence Lewis, who was at the receiving end of online backlash after a video, that appeared to show him touching Nora inappropriately on India’s Best Dancer, was widely shared.

Nora recently shot for her last episode of the show. Geeta Kapur, one of the other judges, bid a tearful farewell to Nora.Geeta also shared a collage of pictures with Nora, and wrote in a social media post, “U came like a breath of fresh air and have left us gasping for more !!! Thank u my baby Nora for being such a lovely and special part of my life ... I don’t know how u did it but in such a short span u filled an important space left by @malaikaaroraofficial with such grace... dignity.. gud vibe ... love and honesty ... and u leave us with so much too hold on too.”

