Covid-19 positive Malaika Arora says she is heartbroken at not being able to hug son Arhaan, shares pic

Updated: Sep 14, 2020 15:10 IST

Television personality Malaika Arora, who tested positive for the coronavirus recently, has shared a post about not being able to hug her son, Arhaan. Malaika took to Instagram to share a socially distanced picture of her son and her dog, separated by a wall and a few metres.

She wrote in her caption, “Love knows no boundaries. With our social distancing and self quarantine in place, we still find a way to check on each other, see each other and talk. While my heart breaks to not be able to hug my two babies for another few days, just looking at their sweet faces gives me so much courage and energy to power through....” Malaika’s post has been ‘liked’ over 130000 times, and has drawn words of encouragement from her friends and family.

Her sister, Amrita Arora wrote in the comments section, “Love this pic malla Lots of hugging for all of us…” Vidya Malvade wrote, “So much loveeeee to you Malla. God bless.” Bipasha Basu commented, “Yes yes yes. You are way too strong for this. Sending you love and healing everyday. Soon you will be able to hug your babies.”

Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey left heart emojis in the comments section, and Dia Mirza wrote, “Sending you lots of love and a BIG hug.”

Malaika and her boyfriend, Arjun Kapoor, both recently tested positive for Covid-19. She had returned as a judge on the reality show India’s Best Dancer, the shoot of which has reportedly been halted. In her statement, posted on Instagram, Malaika had written, “Today I have tested positive for coronavirus but I want to inform you all that I am feeling fine.” She added, “I am asymptomatic and following all the required protocols and will be quarantined at home as instructed by my doctor and authorities. I request all of you to stay calm and safe. Thank you for all your support . Much love.”

