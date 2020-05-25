Nora Fatehi is not celebrating Eid 2020 with friends and family, says she is grateful for ‘being alive and healthy’

bollywood

Updated: May 25, 2020 21:13 IST

Dancer and Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi is “grateful for being alive and healthy” in this “crazy time”. On the occasion of Eid this year, the actress is praying for “peace, good health and happiness” for everyone.

On Monday, Nora took to Instagram to share a special Eid message for her fans. Nora also mentioned that she is not celebrating Eid with her friends and family this year. Her post comes at a time when the world battles the deadly Covid-19 pandemic and India is experiencing a lockdown.

Sharing a beautiful photograph of herself, the actor wrote: “Eid mubarak to everyone today thank u so much for the wishes! Its a crazy time right now and although i am not celebrating with my friends and family. I am definitely very very grateful for being alive and healthy. I pray that we all get out if this soon. I pray for peace, good health and happiness for everyone.”

Also read: Vir Das’ neighbour sneezes on him during altercation, asks his dead parents to haunt actor. Watch video

Recently, Nora took to social media to express that she is “done with 2020”. The O Saki Saki dancer shared a TikTok video on Instagram, which she captioned: “I’m ready to quit 2020... Make it stop.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more