Home / Bollywood / Nora Fatehi is not celebrating Eid 2020 with friends and family, says she is grateful for ‘being alive and healthy’

Nora Fatehi is not celebrating Eid 2020 with friends and family, says she is grateful for ‘being alive and healthy’

Nora Fatehi wished her fans on Eid and said that though she could not celebrate with her loved ones, she was grateful for ‘being alive and healthy’ during the Covid-19 pandemic.

bollywood Updated: May 25, 2020 21:13 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Nora Fatehi is grateful to be safe during the 'crazy time' of the pandemic.
Nora Fatehi is grateful to be safe during the ‘crazy time’ of the pandemic.
         

Dancer and Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi is “grateful for being alive and healthy” in this “crazy time”. On the occasion of Eid this year, the actress is praying for “peace, good health and happiness” for everyone.

On Monday, Nora took to Instagram to share a special Eid message for her fans. Nora also mentioned that she is not celebrating Eid with her friends and family this year. Her post comes at a time when the world battles the deadly Covid-19 pandemic and India is experiencing a lockdown.

Sharing a beautiful photograph of herself, the actor wrote: “Eid mubarak to everyone today thank u so much for the wishes! Its a crazy time right now and although i am not celebrating with my friends and family. I am definitely very very grateful for being alive and healthy. I pray that we all get out if this soon. I pray for peace, good health and happiness for everyone.”

 

Recently, Nora took to social media to express that she is “done with 2020”. The O Saki Saki dancer shared a TikTok video on Instagram, which she captioned: “I’m ready to quit 2020... Make it stop.”

