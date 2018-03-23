Tragic to see parents push their kids, this should be a wake up call: Farhan Akhtar on Daisy Irani

Actor Farhan Akshtar has reacted to his aunt Daisy Irani’s recollection of her horrific experience as a child when she was abused. He has asked parents to be “aware and warned” and treat Daisy’s revelation as a wake up call for the film and television industry.

“Heartbroken upon reading this article but proud that my aunt #DaisyIrani spoke up. It’s tragic to see parents push their kids to breaking point in order to achieve success vicariously through them. This should serve as wake up call for the film & TV industry. Be aware. Be warned,” Farhan tweeted Friday afternoon.

Daisy, who was just six years old when the incident happened, made the revelations to Mumbai Mirror in an interview. “The man who did this was supposed to be my guardian. He accompanied me to a film shoot (Hum Panchhi Ek Dal Ke) in Madras. One night in the hotel room he violated me, hit me with a belt and warned me that he would kill me if I ever told anyone about what had happened,” she said.

She went on to add how her mother goaded her into acting at four years old. Not only Daisy, but her sisters, Honey and Meneka, too stepped into the movie world. “Thanks to our mother, Perin, our lives, when we were kids, resembled a never-ending black comedy,” she told the tabloid.

As a child actor, Daisy was much sought after and worked in many films such as Dilip Kumar, Vyjayanthimala starrer Naya Daur (1957), Raj Kapoor’s Boot Polish (1954) and Raj Kapoor, Nargis starrer Jagte Raho (1956; written by Khwaja Ahmad Abbas).

