Daisy Irani, Farhan Akhtar’s aunt and famous child star of 1950s, says she was raped

The dark side of Bollywood rarely comes out, but does so once in a while. Child star of the 1950s, Daisy Irani, who happens to be the maternal aunt of actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar and director Farah Khan, has opened up about how she was raped, aged 6, by her guardian.

Narrating her story to Mumbai Mirror, Daisy said the incident happened when she, as a child star, was at the outdoors in Madras (now Chennai), shooting for a film called Hum Panchhi Ek Dal Ke (1957). It may be recalled that as a child actor, Daisy, was much sought after and had starred in many iconic films such as Dilip Kumar, Vyjayanthimala starrer Naya Daur (1957), Raj Kapoor produced Boot Polish (1954) and Raj Kapoor, Nargis starrer Jagte Raho (1956; written by the legendary Khwaja Ahmad Abbas).

The Mumbai Mirror reported that it has taken Daisy nearly 60 years to speak about the incident. However, this is not #MeToo moment for her. It is, in fact, the presence of many child actors today — be it in movies or TV shows — that has prompted her to open up about her ordeal.

Speaking about the incident, the veteran actor told the tabloid, “The man who did this was supposed to be my guardian. He accompanied me to a film shoot (Hum Panchhi Ek Dal Ke) in Madras. One night in the hotel room he violated me, hit me with a belt and warned me that he would kill me if I ever told anyone about what had happened.” The actor, who was barred six, believed him, the report adds.

Daisy Irani with Dilip Kumar and Vyjayanthimala in Naya Daur.

She went on to say how it was her mother who goaded her into acting at a tender age of four. Not only Daisy, but her sisters, Honey and Meneka, too stepped into the movie world. “Thanks to our mother, Perin, our lives, when we were kids, resembled a never-ending black comedy,” she told Mumbai Mirror.

Narrating further, Daisy said, “That man is dead and gone. His name was Nazar. He was related to the famous singer Zohrabai Ambalewaali. Obviously, he had contacts in the film industry. My mother was hell-bent on making me a star. I made my debut in the Marathi movie, Baby. So Uncle Nazar (she rolls her eyes here) had accompanied me to the shoot of Hum Panchhi Ek Dal Ke in Madras. I can recall the incident only in flashes, but I do remember the killing pain, and the visual of him belting me. The next morning, I was back at the studio as if nothing had happened. For years, I couldn’t dare to tell my mother about what he had done.”

On the question of whether the incident left a scar on her mind, she said, “All I can say is as I grew up, I started flirting outrageously, I would tease and taunt men. I did not even understand what I was doing. I became badtameez (without manners). With time, my mother did get to know about the Madras incident but what could be done?”

Daisy Irani as a child actor in Hum Panchchi Ek Daal Ke.

“When I was 15 or so,” she recalls, “Mother made me wear a sari, padded me up with a new-fangled sponge, and left me alone with producer Mallikchand Kochar, who was planning a film called Mere Huzoor then, at his office located somewhere between Maratha Mandir cinema and the Tardeo circle. It was all quite hilarious... He joined me on the sofa, and started touching me… I knew what was on his mind. I took out the sponge things and handed them to him. He was furious. Now why did I do that? Because, I’ve always seen the funnier side of things.”

When kid sister Honey (Farhan’s mother) entered the film industry, Daisy was obviously protective about her. She said, “Both of us had a common obsession: to get married and leave home as soon as we could. I revered Dad. He was cute and he loved us to pieces, but would always be busy at work—his family owned the B Merwan Café at Grant Road. I loved my mother too, but I guess I hated her as well.”

Daisy often appears in films even now and then, and was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s Happy New Year. She said she has found solace in Christianity now and joined the New Life Fellowship Association. “I was always drawn to the iconography of angels protecting children.”

“Child actors have it tough. In a majority of cases, they have been taken advantage of. Maybe a few have had it easy, but most don’t really,” she added.

Was she apprehensive of how her family would take it now? “None at all. My three children, my sisters... everyone knows what happened. The truth never killed anyone. If I’ve spoken up after years and years and if the result sounds sensational in print, no problem. There could be a flurry of phone calls. I just won’t answer them. Simple.”

