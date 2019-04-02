Twitter calls out Ajay Devgn for working with Alok Nath in De De Pyaar De despite MeToo allegations

Actor Ajay Devgn on Tuesday refrained from commenting on the #MeToo allegations against his De De Pyaar De co-star Alok Nath, accused of rape by writer-director Vinta Nanda. When producer Luv Ranjan’s comment was sought, Ajay intervened saying: “This is not the right place to talk about it. Jinki aap baat kar rahe hai woh film uske pehle complete hui (the film was complete before the allegations surfaced against the person).”

Ajay, who turned 50 on Tuesday, also received a lot of criticism on Twitter for not commenting on Alok’s presence in the movie. “Shame on Ajay Devgn for defending Alok Nath. They could have given him the boot after allegations and FIR. I hate when celebs say ‘this is not the right platform to discuss’. Issues like this deserved to be discussed on every platform,” said one social media user.

“What the hell is Alok Nath doing here in this film. Ajay, you promised to never work with #MeToo alleged person, now what’s this,” remarked a fan. “Several bald and sanskari looking men NOT YET accused of rape who could have been cast in @ajaydevgn @itsBhushanKumar movie instead of Alok Nath. But the pro-rape/ anti-women bias shows now,” wrote another user.

While women continue to be disbelieved, ridiculed and shoved back into silence, men accused of sexual violence continue to find work. @ajaydevgn @itsBhushanKumar I hope you know Alok Nath has been accused of rape and an FIR filed. Disgusting that he’s part of De De Pyar De. — #MeTooIndia (@IndiaMeToo) April 2, 2019

#DeDePyaarDeTrailer is looks entertaining stuffs. But why #Metoo accused people like Luv Ranjan and Alok Nath are still getting to work? Why so much outrage for Vikas Bahl only? Not for them now? Why so much hypocrisy? — Sohail (@sohailrocks11) April 2, 2019

De de pyaar se trailer is anyway condescending on so many levels, but the worst part is Ajay Devgan & Luv Ranjan team being highly insensitive towards the #Metoo .It has the scumbag Alok Nath in a full blown character. In spite of everything they have the gal to go ahead with it. — Vaishnavi (@LinesAreBlurred) April 2, 2019

Why is Alok Nath in #DeDePyaarDeTrailer? Why does @ajaydevgn care more about making money and not about what a sexual predator like Alok Nath does? #NationWantsToKnow — Raj Negi (@ListenToRaj) April 2, 2019

Wow!! So, that these guys are making a movie with Alok Nath as if nothing had happened.. cool.. awesome to see the support Hindi Film industry has for women.. #MeToo @ajaydevgn expected more than this from you.. https://t.co/1A26J8ZaNV — Prashant Kondi (@PrasKon) April 2, 2019

Shame on @ajaydevgn for defending Alok Nath. They could have given him the boot post the allegations & FIR. I hate when celebs say "this is not the right platform to discuss". Issues such as this deserved to be discussed on every platform. #DeDePyaarDeTrailer @IndiaMeToo https://t.co/fA5DGDOczq — Shamini.M.R (@Not_A_Shammer) April 2, 2019

When IANS reached out to Alok Nath, he said: “I don’t want to talk anything about De De Pyaar De.” The film, a romantic comedy, also stars Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh, is written and co-produced by Ranjan and directed by Akiv Ali.

Writer-director Vinta Nanda had last year accused Alok Nath of allegedly raping her nearly 19 years ago when they worked together. He denied it.

