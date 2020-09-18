Urmila Matondkar on calling Kangana Ranaut ‘rudali’: ‘If it was offensive, have no qualms in saying I am sorry’

bollywood

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 10:18 IST

Actor Urmila Matondkar has said that she is willing to apologise to Kangana Ranaut if she was hurt by her comments. Urmila in a recent interview has called Kangana a ‘rudali’ for repeatedly complaining about the mistreatment she has received in the film industry.

Urmila has now said that there was a context to her comment but if Kangana or her fans felt hurt by it, she has ‘absolutely no qualms’ in apologising. “I said rudali in a certain context, and if at all it was offensive, I have absolutely no qualms in saying I am sorry about it. Maybe not her, maybe the people who support her so dearly. So I am sorry if anything like that has gone out of context. It doesn’t make me small,” she said.

The actor was speaking to journalist Barkha Dutt when she added that she doesn’t regret using the word. “It was used by me in a context. I have not understood why a person constantly chooses to only play a victim card. You and I can also do that,” she said. “When you have had such a long and lovely career in the industry, which has given you so much, are you trying to say that there was nothing good about it? There was not a single person, day, anything that happened good?,” she added.

Kangana in a recent interview had called Urmila a ‘soft porn star’. When criticised for her words, Kangana tweeted, “Liberal brigade once virtually lynched a renowned writer in to silence for saying people like Sunny Leone should not be our role models, Sunny is accepted by the industry and entire India as an artist, suddenly fake feminists equating being a porn star to something derogatory”

She also replied to a Twitter user’s comment on her, saying that Urmila had called her a ‘rudali’. “Where was your feminism you dumb a** when Urmila called me Rudali and a prostitute?," she had written in her tweet.

Kangana had launched the rude words at Urmila when she asked her to look at the drug problem in Himachal Pradesh, before commenting on Maharashtra. “The entire country is facing the menace of drugs. Does she (Kangana) know Himachal is the origin of drugs? She should start from her own state,” Urmila had said in an interview to India Today.

