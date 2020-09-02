Vaani Kapoor jets off to Scotland to join Akshay Kumar on Bell Bottom shoot. Watch

bollywood

After Akshay Kumar began shooting for Bell Bottom in Scotland last week, the film’s leading lady Vaani Kapoor is all set to join the team. Vaani was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday, on her way to the UK.

Seen in a blue shirt, black leggings and boots, Vaani was seen making her way inside the airport with a mask on. She even greeted someone with a hug before posing for the paparazzi gathered outside the airport.

Bell Bottom is one of the first films to announce resumption of shooting schedule after the coronavirus-induced lockdown, which had brought the entertainment industry to a grinding halt. Akshay and the rest of the team had to quarantine in Scotland for two weeks before they could begin shooting for the movie.

“The new normal has made us realise a different way of working that none of us could have imagined. As much as I’m happy to be back on the sets, it’s also important for us to take care of everything around us. “Pooja Entertainment has laid down a safety plan for our shooting schedule abroad. We hope these measures help us accomplish a smooth and safe shoot,” Akshay said in a statement.

The production house chartered a flight to fly the entire unit with medical facilities. Besides medical-grade masks and face shields, the production house has also made it mandatory for the cast and crew to wear a wrist watch that will constantly monitor their oxygen levels, body temperature, blood pressure, stress levels and pulse. A centralised dashboard records the parameters of the entire unit and keep a check for any changes in readings.

Director Ranjit M Tewari said though it’ll be a challenge to shoot under the current situation, the crew is excited to start the work. “It is going to be a challenging shoot given the circumstances, but I am extremely confident of the health and safety protocols put in place by Pooja Entertainment. Every member of the Bell Bottom family is exhilarated and geared up to kick start work,” Tewari said.

The film’s on-set guidelines also includes maintaining social distancing of no less than six feet wherever possible, hand sanitising stations available throughout the set, disinfecting surface areas and equipment using alcohol-based sanitisers before and after every shoot.

Talking about how she prepped for Bell Bottom during the lockdown, Vaani said: “Prepping in lockdown has been all about Zoom calls and readings on digital platforms. It’s been all about getting back in the zone in a new way! We are making do with what we have. So, I cannot complain.”

“Well, I am particularly excited about the 80’s look and feel and we have been working on some interesting looks from that era. I have been making my notes, watching old films, doing a bit of research. It’s been a fun process to soak in the 80s era,” she said.

In October, she will be starting her next project -- a love story opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. “I am just excited right now to start work again after a lockdown. It’s going to be hectic but I also know it’s going to be very fulfilling. I am glad I have gotten to be a part of two very interesting projects” she said.

