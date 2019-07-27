Varun Dhawan faints on sets of Super Dancer 3D due to low blood pressure, pulls 18-hour shift after returning to work

Days after sharing an inspiring video of father David Dhawan, actor Varun Dhawan pulled off an 18-hour shift while shooting for his next until he fainted due to low blood pressure. The actor has been shooting for Remo D’Souza’s Super Dancer 3D amid cold and fever and wanted to wrap it up by July 26.

A report in Mid-Day quoted a source as saying, “Varun was battling cold and fever for a long time but continued to shoot nonetheless, well aware that his portions had to be wrapped up before July 26. On Tuesday, he was to film a gruelling dance sequence with his co-actors. Following intense prep, Varun was shooting for the number when he got dizzy and fainted. An alarmed Remo sir immediately called for the doctor, who diagnosed Varun with low blood pressure and advised him bed rest for few days. Naturally, Remo sir called off the shoot for the next two days.”

However, Varun returned to the sets just after a day’s rest. “Knowing that they had lost out on a day, Varun told Remo sir that he would do a double shift. He reported to the set at 1 pm and worked till 7 am on Friday morning,” confirmed the source.

Varun is also said to have shot for a commercial on the same day as the officials had procured the permissions for the venue and didn’t want to cancel it.

The actor had recently shared a video of his filmmaker father who can be seen talking about his struggle in Bollywood. In the video, David talks about how he worked in double shifts - a 9am to 5pm and 8pm to 4am while shuttling between the location and the hotel in Ooty.

Sharing the video, Varun wrote on Instagram, “My dads schedule for his film vs my schedule. Even with fever while I shoot and think today was a hard day on the sets of #sd3. This is only till my dad told me how he used to shoot a double shift going up to nearly 19 or 20 hrs a day sometimes. Those days the unions where not strong enough for technicians and films needed to be made in this manner.i want to always be the hardest worker in the room and I still have alot of catching up to do to earn that place in my home. #lovefilms.”

Varun will be seen opposite Shraddha Kapoor in Super Dancer 3D, which is set to hit theatres on January 24 next year. He will then begin work on his father’s Coolie No 1 remake.

