e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 12, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Varun Dhawan pens sweet note on mom’s birthday, calls her ‘strongest person I know’. See pics and video from party

Varun Dhawan pens sweet note on mom’s birthday, calls her ‘strongest person I know’. See pics and video from party

Actor Varun Dhawan has shared pictures, videos, and a sweet message on the occasion of his mother’s birthday. See them here.

bollywood Updated: Jun 12, 2020 19:01 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Varun Dhawan celebrated his mother’s birthday with the entire family.
Varun Dhawan celebrated his mother’s birthday with the entire family.
         

Actor Varun Dhawan has wished his mother a happy birthday on social media. In the picture, the actor and his brother Rohit can be seen sitting with their mom, Karuna.

Varun also wrote an emotional caption. “Happy bday ma. The strongest person I know. From making furniture,being a nursery teacher, taking us on bus rides for sports practise and making me take my first acting workshop and so much more u truly are the one,” he wrote.

The post has been ‘liked’ over 600,000 times, and received love from the Dhawans’ friends in the film industry. Actor Dia Mirza wrote in the comments section, “Happppppppy birthday Aunty,” and added several heart emojis. Siblings Zoya and Farhan Akhtar also wished Varun’s mom a happy birthday. Ranveer Singh left a bunch of heart emojis in the comments section, while Aparshakti Khurana also wished her. Others who shared their good wishes in the comments include actors Huma Qureshi and Nushrat Bharucha.

 

Earlier in the day, Varun had also shared pictures and videos from his mom’s birthday party, which saw her cutting a cake with filmmaker husband David Dhawan.

Varun had recently shared a special poem for his mother on Instagram. Sharing a throwback picture of the two of them, he’d written in his caption, “Ma and me. We were always meant to be. Through holidays and quarantine. Ma and me. were always meant to be together.”

Also read: Varun Dhawan pens sweet poem for mother with childhood photo: ‘Through holidays and quarantine. Ma and me’

Varun was last seen in Street Dancer 3D, and has Coolie No 1 with Sara Ali Khan in the pipeline. The film’s release was delayed due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Rajnath Singh reviews Ladakh situation with CDS Bipin Rawat, service chiefs
Rajnath Singh reviews Ladakh situation with CDS Bipin Rawat, service chiefs
Imran Khan tweets a swipe at India, hits mute on Pak economy. Here is why
Imran Khan tweets a swipe at India, hits mute on Pak economy. Here is why
Nepal-India border tensions rise, one killed. Explained in 10 points
Nepal-India border tensions rise, one killed. Explained in 10 points
Lt Guv gets expert help to guide Delhi’s Covid battle, ropes in chiefs of ICMR and AIIMS
Lt Guv gets expert help to guide Delhi’s Covid battle, ropes in chiefs of ICMR and AIIMS
Amarnath Yatra: Only 2,000 pilgrims likely to be allowed per day starting July 21
Amarnath Yatra: Only 2,000 pilgrims likely to be allowed per day starting July 21
At war, so travel extra mile to keep corona warriors happy, SC tells Centre
At war, so travel extra mile to keep corona warriors happy, SC tells Centre
Breathless in Delhi: Ambulances with cylinder challenge for families, patients
Breathless in Delhi: Ambulances with cylinder challenge for families, patients
‘BJP busy in toppling govts, how will they fight Covid?’: Ashok Gehlot
‘BJP busy in toppling govts, how will they fight Covid?’: Ashok Gehlot
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Covid-19 casesGulabo Sitabo Movie Review

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In