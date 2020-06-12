Varun Dhawan pens sweet note on mom’s birthday, calls her ‘strongest person I know’. See pics and video from party

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 19:01 IST

Actor Varun Dhawan has wished his mother a happy birthday on social media. In the picture, the actor and his brother Rohit can be seen sitting with their mom, Karuna.

Varun also wrote an emotional caption. “Happy bday ma. The strongest person I know. From making furniture,being a nursery teacher, taking us on bus rides for sports practise and making me take my first acting workshop and so much more u truly are the one,” he wrote.

The post has been ‘liked’ over 600,000 times, and received love from the Dhawans’ friends in the film industry. Actor Dia Mirza wrote in the comments section, “Happppppppy birthday Aunty,” and added several heart emojis. Siblings Zoya and Farhan Akhtar also wished Varun’s mom a happy birthday. Ranveer Singh left a bunch of heart emojis in the comments section, while Aparshakti Khurana also wished her. Others who shared their good wishes in the comments include actors Huma Qureshi and Nushrat Bharucha.

Earlier in the day, Varun had also shared pictures and videos from his mom’s birthday party, which saw her cutting a cake with filmmaker husband David Dhawan.

Varun had recently shared a special poem for his mother on Instagram. Sharing a throwback picture of the two of them, he’d written in his caption, “Ma and me. We were always meant to be. Through holidays and quarantine. Ma and me. were always meant to be together.”

Varun was last seen in Street Dancer 3D, and has Coolie No 1 with Sara Ali Khan in the pipeline. The film’s release was delayed due to the coronavirus lockdown.

