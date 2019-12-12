Vidya Balan announces Shakuntala Devi release date with a math problem. Can you solve it?

bollywood

Vidya Balan will soon be seen as math wizard Shakuntala Devi aka ‘human computer’ in a biopic. The actor announced the release date of the film in a video posted on Instagram, but not before teasing fans with a math problem first.

“Hi, everyone! I have some exciting news to share. The release date for Shakuntala Devi has been decided and it will release in exactly 148 days from now,” she said in the clip.

“Kya hua? Calculation nahi kar paa rahe? Kya laga, Shakuntala Devi hoon, aise hi bata dungi? Chalo, one more try. (What happened? Unable to calculate? Did you think Shakuntala Devi would give you the answer just like that? Okay, one more try),” she added.

Vidya gave fans yet another math problem – “A date which is a number 8, when added with the month and year number, again adds up to 8” – before relenting and revealing the answer in emojis. Shakuntala Devi will release on May 8, 2020.

Shakuntala Devi was nicknamed “human computer” for her ability to make incredibly complex calculations within seconds. She even made it to the 1982 edition of the Guinness Book of World Records for her achievements.

In an earlier interview with PTI, Vidya said that she was “extremely excited” to bring the journey of Shakuntala Devi to celluloid. “ She was truly someone who embraced her individuality, had a strong feminist voice and braved many a naysayer to reach the pinnacle of success. But what truly fascinates me is that you wouldn’t normally associate a fun person with math...and she completely turns that perception on its head,” she said, going on to call her “one of the most inspiring women of this country.”

Written and directed by Anu Menon, Shakuntala Devi also stars Jisshu Sengupta, Sanya Malhotra and Amit Sadh in key roles.

