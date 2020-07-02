Vidyut Jammwal and Shruti Haasan’s Yaara gets direct-to-digital release on Zee5. See motion poster

bollywood

With theatres across India remaining closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, many films are looking at an OTT release. Tigmanshu Dhulia’s next, Yaara, is also heading the direct-to-digital way and will soon be out on streaming platform Zee5. The film stars Vidyut Jammwal, Amit Sadh, Shruti Haasan, Vijay Varma, and Sanjay Mishra.

Yaara, an official adaptation of the French film A Gang Story, revolves around the friendship of four notorious criminals. According to the synopsis, it is “a fun, stimulating and thrilling tale that will take you back in time in Uttar Pradesh to witness the rise and fall of the ‘chaukdi gang’ of four friends rustling operations across the Nepal-India border.”

Zee5 released the motion poster on Twitter. While the brief clip shows glimpses of Vidyut, Amit, Vijay and Sanjay, Shruti’s look has been kept under wraps. “Get ready to witness an epic tale of a friendship that will fight all the odds & break all the rules. But will it pass the ultimate test of time?,” the tweet revealing the first look read.

“Yaara is an homage to honour friendship between four friends, a riveting take on any crime narrative that we have seen so far. I think another highlight of the film is the casting. It is a unique, talented mix of actors who have done a phenomenal job on each of their characters. All of them have their own indigenous style to express their lines and emotions. It is great that the film will premiere on ZEE5, a platform that always backs meaningful content,” director Tigmanshu Dhulia said.

Produced by Sunir Kheterpal for Azure Entertainment, Yaara is the latest addition to Zee5’s list of original films. Recently, the streaming platform saw the release of Bamfaad, Ghoomketu and Chintu Ka Birthday.

