Vikas Singh, lawyer of Sushant Singh Rajput’s father, says ‘Rhea Chakraborty has shown her double face’ in the case

bollywood

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 12:38 IST

After the Supreme Court (SC) ruled in favour of a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, his family’s lawyer Vikas Singh has accused Rhea Chakraborty of showing a ‘double face’. The senior advocate claimed that her lawyer never made any mention of the CBI in the entire hearing and argued that the case should be investigated by the Mumbai Police. He said that she was ‘face-saving’ after the SC verdict.

In an interview with Zoom TV, Vikas Singh said, “Rhea Chakraborty has shown her double face at every given point in this case. Her lawyer not even once mentioned in the entire hearing that he would want this case transferred to CBI. He argued till the end that we want Mumbai Police only to investigate the case but now that she’s lost, she’s doing face-saving. She just keeps proving that all the allegations against her are true.”

He was reacting to a statement by Rhea’s lawyer, Satish Maneshinde, that said she will cooperate with the CBI. “Since the court has transferred the investigation to CBI invoking its powers under Article 142 of the Constitution of India, she will appear and face the investigation by the CBI as she has done earlier with the Mumbai Police and the Enforcement Directorate. Rhea maintains that the truth will remain the same whichever agency investigates the case,” he said.

Sushant was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14. The Mumbai Police began investigating the case and said that it was a case of suicide. On July 25, Sushant’s father KK Singh filed an FIR against Rhea and others in Patna, alleging abetment to suicide and misappropriation of funds, among other things.

The Patna Police began a separate investigation into Sushant’s death, causing a turf war with the Mumbai Police. Rhea filed a petition in the SC requesting a transfer of the case from Patna to Mumbai. Meanwhile, the Centre gave its nod to a CBI probe, on the recommendation of the Bihar government.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan set to resume KBC shoot after recovering from Covid-19, says ‘maximum safety precautions’ will be taken

On Wednesday, the SC ordered a CBI probe into Sushant’s death, saying that a ‘fair, competent and impartial investigation is the need of the hour’. The court, in its verdict, said that it would be a ‘measure of justice’ for Sushant’s father, who lost his only son. “For the petitioner too, it will be the desired justice as she herself called for a CBI investigation. The dissemination of the real facts through unbiased investigation would certainly result in justice for the innocents, who might be the target of vilification campaign,” it added.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

Follow @htshowbiz for more