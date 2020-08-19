e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 19, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘Truth will remain same, whichever agency investigates’: Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer on SC order

‘Truth will remain same, whichever agency investigates’: Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer on SC order

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court allowed the CBI to continue with its probe into the case filed against Rhea Chakraborty and her family for allegedly abetting the suicide of Sushant Singh.

india Updated: Aug 19, 2020 17:21 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput.(Pratham Gokhale / HT PHOTO)
         

As Supreme Court upheld the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, actor Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer said that “the truth will remain same” no matter which agency investigates the case.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court allowed the CBI to continue with its probe into the case filed against Rhea Chakraborty and her family for allegedly abetting the suicide of Sushant Singh.

The case was filed on the complaint of Sushant’s father, KK Singh, in Patna last month. On August 5, CBI took over the investigation in the case after the Bihar government transferred it to the federal agency.

Also read: Nitish claims vindication in Sushant case, says it is about justice, not politics

The verdict was announced during the hearing of plea filed by Chakraborty seeking transfer of the FIR lodged against her at Patna to Mumbai. The court rejected the petition, saying the Bihar government was competent to give consent to CBI for probing into the Patna FIR.

While pronouncing the verdict, the apex court observed that due to the allegations made by the two states (Bihar and Maharashtra) of political interference against each other, it would be in the interest of justice to hand over the case to the CBI.

Following this, Chakraborty’s lawyer, Satish Maneshinde, said in a statement that the actress will appear before CBI and face the investigation as she herself had demanded a probe by the federal agency.

“Since the court has transferred the investigation to CBI invoking its powers under Article 142 of the Constitution of India, she will appear and face the investigation by the CBI as she has done earlier with the Mumbai Police and the Enforcement Directorate. Rhea maintains that the truth will remain the same whichever agency investigates the case,” Maneshinde said in a statement.

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14 in his apartment in Mumbai.

tags
top news
DDMA gives nod to reopen hotels in Delhi; weekly markets to open on trial basis, gyms to remain closed
DDMA gives nod to reopen hotels in Delhi; weekly markets to open on trial basis, gyms to remain closed
Pak army chief Gen Bajwa’s apology doesn’t help, gets a royal snub in Saudi kingdom
Pak army chief Gen Bajwa’s apology doesn’t help, gets a royal snub in Saudi kingdom
Nitish claims vindication in Sushant case, says it is about justice, not politics
Nitish claims vindication in Sushant case, says it is about justice, not politics
Centre to set up national recruitment agency, one CET soon for job seekers
Centre to set up national recruitment agency, one CET soon for job seekers
One militant killed in encounter with security forces in J-K’s Shopian
One militant killed in encounter with security forces in J-K’s Shopian
‘Truth will remain same’: Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer on SC order
‘Truth will remain same’: Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer on SC order
Agree with Rahul that non-Gandhi should be Congress president, Priyanka in new book
Agree with Rahul that non-Gandhi should be Congress president, Priyanka in new book
SC order on Sushant case: Kangana Ranaut, Chirag Paswan & Fadnavis respond
SC order on Sushant case: Kangana Ranaut, Chirag Paswan & Fadnavis respond
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh Rajput's Death CaseMS DhoniUS elections 2020Oxford Covid-19 vaccine

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In