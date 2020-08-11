Rhea Chakraborty tells Supreme Court she loved Sushant Singh Rajput, is traumatised by his death

bollywood

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 15:51 IST

Actor Rhea Chakraborty told the Supreme Court on Tuesday that she was in love with her late boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput. Bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy was told by senior advocate Shyam Divan, appearing for the actor, that she is traumatised by Sushant’s death.

As per an India Today report, Divan added that Rhea is being harassed and trolled on social media platforms. Many fans of Sushant are holding Rhea responsible for Sushant’s suicide.

The lawyer also told the court that the FIR lodged in Bihar by Sushant’s father against her in relation to his son’s suicide has absolutely no connection with any offence in Patna. Diwan added that there appears to be considerable amount of state interference, influence and therefore an apprehension of bias.

He referred to the timeline in the case and said that there was considerable delay of over 38 days in lodging of the FIR at Patna. Divan referred to the complaint by Rajput’s father to police in Patna and said that all averments mentioned in the complaint are relatable to Mumbai. He said that Mumbai Police had recorded statements of 56 persons in the case and the probe has proceeded quite substantially.

The hearing in the matter is going on. On August 5, the top court had said that the truth behind the “unfortunate” death of the “gifted and talented artist” should come out.

The 34-year-old Bollywood actor was found dead at his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14.

(With PTI inputs)

