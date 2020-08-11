Sushant Singh Rajput’s father messaged Rhea Chakraborty in Nov 2019 to get update about actor, asked why she didn’t take his call

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 10:56 IST

Sushant Singh Rajput’s father, KK Singh, attempted to reach out to the late actor’s girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, and former business manager, Shruti Modi. According to screenshots accessed by Times Now, Singh sought an update about Sushant’s health and well-being from Rhea.

On November 29, 2019, Singh sent a WhatsApp message to Rhea, in which he said, “Jab tum jan gaee ki ain Sushant ka papa hun to bat kyon nahin ki. Akhir bat kya hai. Friend ban kar uska dekhbhal our uska elaj karba rahi ho to mea bhi farj banta hai ki Sushant ke bare men sari jankari mujhe bhi rahe. Esliye call kar mujhe bhi sari jankari do (When you learnt that I am Sushant’s father, why didn’t you talk to me? What is the matter? If you are looking after him as a friend and getting him treated, then it is only right that I am also kept in the loop about everything related to Sushant. Please call me and give me all the details).”

The message shows a blue tick - read receipt - but it is not known if Rhea responded to Singh. He also contacted Shruti on the same day, asking for an update on Sushant and expressing concern about his mental state.

In his message to Shruti, Singh wrote, “Mein janta hun ki Sushant ka sara karj our use bhi tum dekhti ho. Wah abhi kis stithi men hai, eska liye bat karna chah rahe hai. Kal Sushant se bat huee thi to usne kah raha tha ki main bahut pareshan hun. Ab tum socho ki ye pita ko kitni chinta hogi uske liye. Esliye tumse baat karna chah raha tha. Ab tum bat nahi kar rahi ho to main Mumbai jana Chahta hu. Fli ka ticket bhej do (I know that you handle Sushant and his work. I wanted to talk to you regarding his present condition. When I spoke with Sushant yesterday, he said that he was very troubled. Now, you tell me, will a father not worry after hearing this? This is why I wanted to talk to you. If you are not going to talk to me, then I want to come to Mumbai. Please send flight tickets).”

Last month, Singh filed an FIR against Rhea, Shruti and others under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including abetment to suicide. Singh also alleged that Rhea misappropriated crores of rupees from Sushant’s account and left with cash, jewellery, laptop, credit card, its pin number and password, important documents and doctors’ receipts on June 8. Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai home on June 14.

Recently, Rhea had shared a WhatsApp chat with Sushant, in which he called his sister Priyanka manipulative. In the messages, Sushant called Rhea’s family ‘very epic’ and said, “It will be a pleasure for me to be around you folks.” Sushant’s sister responded to the chats, to emphasise how the actor was very close to his family.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

