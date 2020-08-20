Amitabh Bachchan set to resume KBC shoot after recovering from Covid-19, says ‘maximum safety precautions’ will be taken

bollywood

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 10:17 IST

Actor Amitabh Bachchan is preparing to return to work after recovering from the coronavirus recently. Amitabh wrote in his blog on Wednesday that the shoot of Kaun Banega Crorepati is approaching, and will be conducted with great attention to safety.

He wrote, “Lots of prep and presentation for the starting of KBC promo shoots and the KBC itself .. detailed protocol of how its all going to be done with maximum safety precautions.” Amitabh had worked on KBC during lockdown, and had dismissed those who questioned if it was safe to do so. “So yes I worked .. got a problem with that .. keep it to yourself then .. damned if you pour it out here in this locked in condition .. sufficient precaution as much that could be taken was taken .. and what had been scheduled for 2 days, was completed in one day .. starting 6pm .. ending a short while NOW !!” wrote Amitabh in his blog in May.

In July, the actor announced on Twitter that he had tested positive for Covid-19. His son, Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai and granddaughter Aaradhya were all revealed to have tested positive as well. After spending 23 days in hospital, Amitabh moved back home having tested negative, and was put in isolation.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan on shooting KBC promo amid lockdown: ‘So yes I worked, got a problem with that’

Amitabh had previously expressed concerns about being able to work in a post-Covid world, where the government of Maharashtra (in a now overturned decision) had imposed restrictions on actors above the age of 65 working.

The actor has a diverse slate of films lined up. He will appear in Jhund, Chehre and Brahmastra. He most recently appeared opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo, which was released directly on Amazon Prime Video.

Follow @htshowbiz for more