e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 19, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Amitabh Bachchan gives sassy reply to fan who asked him to post in Hindi

Amitabh Bachchan gives sassy reply to fan who asked him to post in Hindi

Amitabh Bachchan replied to a fan who asked him to tweet in Hindi, pointing out that he himself had made use of English words in his request.

bollywood Updated: Aug 19, 2020 07:55 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Amitabh Bachchan replied to a fan who requested him to tweet in Hindi.
Amitabh Bachchan replied to a fan who requested him to tweet in Hindi.
         

Amitabh Bachchan gave a befitting response to a fan who asked him to write his posts in Hindi. Under one of the actor’s tweets, the fan had commented, “Amitabh Bachchan ji, agar aapke post Hindi mein aaye toh bohot achcha rahega (Amitabh Bachchan sir, it would be very nice if your posts were written in Hindi).”

Replying to the tweet, Amitabh quickly pointed out that the fan himself had used an English word in his request. “Aap bhi ‘post’ shabd jo aapne jhankrit kiya hai, uski Hindi likhiye na (You have also used the English word ‘post’, why don’t you write the Hindi word for it)!!!,” he wrote.

Hindustantimes

Earlier, on Tuesday, Amitabh had given a shout-out to the Robin Hood Army, a volunteer-based zero fund organisation that recently announced their aim to feed 30 million people across the globe. The announcement was made on the occasion of India’s 74th Independence Day.

“T 3631 - Thank you all for the support I had asked some days back for #Mission30M. RHA, the Robin Hood Army and its ‘robins’ were able to serve 23 million + people in just 6 weeks across 170 cities in 8 countries .. gratitude for bringing the smiles on thousands of faces!,” he had written.

 

Also read | Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanayata shares update after his cancer diagnosis: ‘Sanju will complete preliminary treatment in Mumbai’

Amitabh is currently staying put at his bungalow in Mumbai, after being discharged from the Nanavati hospital earlier this month. He had tested positive for Covid-19 in July and was hospitalised for 23 days.

Throughout his stay at the hospital, Amitabh kept his fans updated through regular social media and blog posts. Last week, he opened up about his daily routine while undergoing treatment, which included watching old cricket matches, watching a documentary and interacting with his fans on Twitter.

On the work front, Amitabh has a number of films in various stages of production, including Brahmastra, Jhund and Chehre.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Democrats nominate Joe Biden as candidate for US Presidential Elections 2020
Democrats nominate Joe Biden as candidate for US Presidential Elections 2020
Curbs at rallies, booths likely in first Covid-19 polls
Curbs at rallies, booths likely in first Covid-19 polls
Mild Covid-19 cases can produce strong T cell response: Study
Mild Covid-19 cases can produce strong T cell response: Study
Cancer cases could increase by 12% in next 5 years: ICMR
Cancer cases could increase by 12% in next 5 years: ICMR
New immunity insights a boost against Covid-19
New immunity insights a boost against Covid-19
Top navy officials set for 3-day conference amid border row with China
Top navy officials set for 3-day conference amid border row with China
Delhi wakes up to heavy rainfall
Delhi wakes up to heavy rainfall
Covid update: Dharavi model in Philippines; Australia to manufacture vaccine
Covid update: Dharavi model in Philippines; Australia to manufacture vaccine
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputAmit ShahMS Dhoni

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In