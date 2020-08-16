e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 16, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Amitabh Bachchan sends hand-written note to Kunal Kemmu for his ‘exceptional’ performance in Lootcase

Amitabh Bachchan sends hand-written note to Kunal Kemmu for his ‘exceptional’ performance in Lootcase

Amitabh Bachchan called Kunal Kemmu’s expression, body language, and screen presence in Lootcase outstanding.

bollywood Updated: Aug 16, 2020 21:26 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
Lootcase actor Kunal Kemu has received a handwritten note from Amitabh Bachchan.
Lootcase actor Kunal Kemu has received a handwritten note from Amitabh Bachchan.
         

Bollywood actor Kunal Kemmu, who recently was seen in comedy-thriller Lootcase, expressed happiness after receiving a hand-written appreciation note for his stunning performance from legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan.

On Sunday, the Kalyug actor shared the picture of a hand-written note sent by the 77-year-old star where he raved about the “exceptional” performance delivered by Kemmu in his recently released comedy movie Lootcase.

Hindustantimes

Released on July 31, the film featured Kemmu, and Rasika Gugal in lead roles, and premiered on Disney+ Hotstar, skipping the theatrical release due to Covid-19. While appreciating the whole team, the senior Bachchan, in the letter gave a special mention of Kemmu’s performance, noting his “expression, body language, and screen presence” as “outstanding”.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor celebrates Saif Ali Khan’s 50th birthday, her pregnancy announcement with intimate party. See pics, videos

Upon receiving the congratulatory note, the Malang actor extended his thanks to the icon, and wrote: “Whaaaaaaatt!!!! This is just the most awesome awesome thing ever. I have often read or heard about this happening and always wished that one day I would also be deserving of one myself”.

Amitabh Bachchan often sends such self-written handwritten notes to actors, congratulating and appreciating their work. Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, the movie also starred Vijay Raaz, Ranvir Shorey, and Gajraj Rao in supporting roles, with an additional fictional character of the briefcase.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘Tool to kill viruses, 10 screens’: Parliament readies for monsoon session
‘Tool to kill viruses, 10 screens’: Parliament readies for monsoon session
Former India cricketer Chetan Chauhan passes away due to Covid-19
Former India cricketer Chetan Chauhan passes away due to Covid-19
4G internet services to be restored in two J-K districts after more than a year
4G internet services to be restored in two J-K districts after more than a year
Not aware, says minister after Nitish Kumar sacks him from cabinet, party
Not aware, says minister after Nitish Kumar sacks him from cabinet, party
‘Anguished by his passing away’: PM Modi condoles Chetan Chauhan’s demise
‘Anguished by his passing away’: PM Modi condoles Chetan Chauhan’s demise
Ravi Shankar Prasad has a counter question for Rahul Gandhi on Facebook row
Ravi Shankar Prasad has a counter question for Rahul Gandhi on Facebook row
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tall nears 6-lakh mark, death toll crosses 20,000
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tall nears 6-lakh mark, death toll crosses 20,000
Canada celebrates India’s Independence Day; Niagara falls lit up in tricolour
Canada celebrates India’s Independence Day; Niagara falls lit up in tricolour
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesPM ModiHappy Independence Day74th Independence DayIndia Covid-19 TallyIndependence Day 2020Sushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In