Sushant Singh Rajput’s father says he is actor’s legal heir, only him and his daughters should be considered family

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 07:56 IST

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s father has issued a clarification, saying that only he and his daughters should be treated as representatives of the family, and that anybody else claiming to represent Sushant (excluding their legal counsel) does not have his consent. In the wake of the actor’s death, several people have emerged from the woodwork to talk about him.

“It is hereby declared that I am the legal heir of late Sushant Singh Rajput and in that capacity, any arrangement that Sushant had during his lifetime for the engagement of any lawyer, Chartered Accountant and other professionals came to an end upon the death of Sushant and thereafter no lawyer, Chartered Accountant or other person is entitled to represent the estate of Sushant without my express consent,” the actor’s father, KK Singh, said in a statement.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected actor Rhea Chakraborty’s petition to transfer the investigation from Patna to Mumbai in Sushant’s death case. The court said that the Bihar government was competent to give consent to CBI for probing the Patna FIR. Rhea has been accused by Sushant’s father of abetting his suicide, siphoning off his funds, among other allegations. Sushant died by suicide on June 14.

Sushant’s father continued in his statement, “It is also made clear that only I and my daughters comprise the family of Sushant and we have authorized Varun Singh (SKV Law Offices, Commercial) as our Advocate and through him Vikas Singh, Sr. Advocate, to represent the family. Any other person claiming himself to be family member does not have my consent.”

After the SC verdict, the actor’s family issued a joint statement. “Now that the country’s premier investigating agency has taken over, we believe that all those involved in the dastardly crime will be brought to justice,” the family said.

