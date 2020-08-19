e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Sushant Singh Rajput death case goes to CBI, Kangana Ranaut says she’s ‘thrilled’

Sushant Singh Rajput death case goes to CBI, Kangana Ranaut says she’s ‘thrilled’

Kangana Ranaut has said she is thrilled that the Supreme Court has handed over the Sushant Singh Rajput death case to Central Bureau of Investigation.

bollywood Updated: Aug 19, 2020 23:06 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Kangana Ranaut has spoken in favour of Sushant’s family, demanding a CBI probe.
Kangana Ranaut has spoken in favour of Sushant's family, demanding a CBI probe.
         

Actor Kangana Ranaut has hailed the Supreme Court verdict in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case and handed it over to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for further probe. Speaking to a news channel, she said that we were witnessing history as CBI would ensure a fair investigation into the actor’s death. Kangana, like many others, has been demanding a CBI probe for almost a month.

Kangana told the channel, “I want to congratulate the SSR warriors. This is a great verdict. Because nobody is pointing fingers at anyone, we just want a fair investigation. I am so thrilled, We just wanted a fair probe in the matter and today we have witnessed history. I was following everything, every detail of the case and I want to say that we may have had many individuals who suffered the same like Sushant but now people of India have awakened, no one will face the same fate, like Divya Bharti, Sridevi, etc. Now they (movie mafias) are scared of the power of people.”

Kangana had also tweeted as soon as the SC verdict was out. “Humanity wins, congratulations to each one of SSR warriors, first time I felt such strong force of collective consciousness, AMAZING #CBITakesOver,” she wrote on Wednesday morning.

 

Also read: Jasmin Bhasin denies she is dating Aly Goni, says he ‘doesn’t meet that criteria’ she looks for in a partner

Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. Mumbai Police, investigating the matter, declared it a case of death by suicide. Towards July end, Sushant’s father KK Singh filed a case in Patna accusing the late actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty of abetment to suicide and cheating among other charges. Bihar Police began probing the case, thereafter.

With a turf war breaking out between Maharashtra and Bihar, a demand for an impartial probe by CBI was demanded by many, including the family of Sushant. In the initial days after the actor’s death, Rhea too had asked for a sCBI investigation.

