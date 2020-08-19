e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut welcome SC verdict on Sushant Singh Rajput death case: ‘May the truth always prevail’

Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut welcome SC verdict on Sushant Singh Rajput death case: ‘May the truth always prevail’

Actors Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut and Anupam Kher were among the first to react to the Supreme Court of India directing the CBI to takeover the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

bollywood Updated: Aug 19, 2020 12:28 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
SC directed the CBI to take over the Sushant Singh Rajput death case on Wednesday.
Actors Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher and Kangana Ranaut were among the first few celebrities to react to Supreme Court’s verdict in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The SC on Wednesday upheld the transfer of an FIR, lodged at Patna against actor Rhea Chakraborty and others for allegedly abetting the suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Taking to Twitter, Akshay wrote: “SC directs CBI to investigate Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. May the truth always prevail #Prayers.”

 

Kangana wrote in a tweet: “Humanity wins, congratulations to each one of SSR warriors, first time I felt such strong force of collective consciousness, AMAZING #CBITakesOver.”

 

Anupam Kher also expressed his happiness and wrote in Hindi: “Jai ho, Jai ho, Jai ho #CBIForSSR #justiceforSushanthSinghRajput.”

 

As soon as the verdict was out, sisters of the late actor, Shweta Singh Kirti and Meetu Singh, along with the late actor’s former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande had taken to Twitter express their feelings.

Shweta had written: “There we go!! Finally!! CBI for SSR!! #CBITakesOver.” She followed it up with tweets where she expressed full faith in the CBI. She wrote: “Thank you God! You have answered our prayers!! But it is just the beginning... the first step towards the truth! Full faith on CBI!! #Victoryoffaith #GlobalPrayersForSSR #Wearefamily #CBITakesOver.”

 

She concluded by saying, “Congratulations to my extended Family!! So happy... first step towards victory and unbiased investigation. #JusticeforSushantSingRajput #OurfullfaithonCBI.” Ankita had written: “Justice is the truth in action Truth wins .... #1ststeptossrjustice.”

The court said that said Bihar government was competent to give consent to CBI for probing into the Patna FIR. A single-judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy pronounced the judgement.

(With PTI inputs)

