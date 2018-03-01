When Jackie Shroff slapped Anil Kapoor 17 times

Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff slapped Anil Kapoor 17 times during the shooting for Parinda, Shroff said in a show.

During the shoot of an upcoming episode of BFFs with Vogue on Colors Infinity, Jackie was asked to share his experience about working with Anil, read a statement. Talking about a scene, Jackie said that regardless of the shot being approved by the film’s director Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Anil kept asking for retakes as he wanted to make sure everything was perfect.

Jackie said, “I gave him 17 slaps but didn’t give it so hard that he would fall.” Interestingly, it was the first take that finally made it to the final edit of the film.

Anil and Jackie have also featured together in films like Ram Lakhan, 1942: A Love Story and Kabhi Na Kabhi.

