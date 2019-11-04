Shah Rukh Khan plays football with son Aryan, cheers for Shanaya Kapoor. Watch throwback video

bollywood

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 17:13 IST

Shah Rukh Khan is very close to his kids and is like any other father when he is playing with them on the field. Maheep Kapoor, wife of actor Sanjay Kapoor, has now shared an old video of the actor playing football with son Aryan Khan and his friends Shanaya Kapoor (Sanjay’s daughter) and Ananya Panday (Chunky Panday’s daughter).

Maheep shared the throwback video on Instagram with the caption, “Yaaaa shanayaaaa it’s a goallll #Not Always biased with the girls #NoOneLikeHim.” In the video, Shah Rukh can be seen announcing Aryan and Shanaya as captains of the two teams. The two kids are seen playing the game with Shah Rukh playing the umpire. During the game, Aryan is seen in an aggressive mode as he tries to reason with his father that it was a goal for him. Shah Rukh is also seen cheering Shanaya and saying, “Yes Shanaya! its a goal.”

Shah Rukh says at one point, “This is our Indian way of getting into the football world cup final.”

Ananya, however, couldn’t stop fretting over her pink jacket and wrote in the comments section, “This pink jacket!! I’m looking crazy.”

The fans of the actor were overjoyed to get their hands on such an old video. A fan wrote, “He was always the coach.” Another commented, “Awwww i remember watching this many years ago! Love seeing him surrounded by his girls.” A fan didn’t approve of Aryan’s behaviour on field and said, “Dady ke saath ESA karaha hai.aryan.”

Interestingly, all three -- Shah Rukh, Ananya and Shanaya -- celebrated their birthdays last week. While Ananya turned 21 on October 30, Shah Rukh celebrated his 54th birthday on November 2 and Shanaya turned 20 on November 3.

Also read: Pati Patni Aur Woh trailer: Kartik Aaryan is in love with both Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday, delivers monologue on sex

Shah Rukh is currently on a break from films after the debacle of his last film, Zero. Aryan is currently pursuing higher studies abroad. Ananya made her Bollywood debut this year with Student of the Year 2 and saw the trailer release of her second film, Pati Patni Aur Woh on Monday. Shanaya is currently assisting on cousin Janhvi Kapoor’s upcoming film, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

Follow @htshowbiz for more