Shah Rukh Khan, wife Gauri and kids Aryan, Suhana, AbRam squeeze into one frame after a long time. See pic

bollywood

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 10:41 IST

Shah Rukh Khan is spending every bit of his free time with his family these days. His wife Gauri Khan has now shared a family picture on her Instagram which has all their three kids together in one frame.

Gauri posted the picture with the caption, “Squeezing memories into one frame...” It shows all of them dressed in winter wear and seems to have been clicked from their family holiday abroad. While all from Shah Rukh, daughter Suhana, younger son AbRam to wife Gauri are in blue jackets; Aryan is seen standing in the centre in a beige jacket.

Their fans were overjoyed to see the Khans huddled together in one frame after a long time. It got more than 1 lakh ‘likes’ within an hour. Sussanne Khan reacted to the picture saying, “Stunners!! all of you.” Many of their fans called them a “Happy family” in the comments section. A fan wrote, “What a great capture! Everyone’s looking great!”

Shah Rukh recently celebrated his 54th birthday amid fans and family. He had greeted his fans outside his residence, Mannat along with son AbRam.

Shah Rukh’s last few film Zero performed below expectation. He played a dwarf called Bauaa. The film also starred Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. Talking about his future plans, the actor told IANS, “Now, I am thinking that I will work hard and get healthier. For me, it is not just working, it is working for the pride, happiness, love, warmth, kindness of you guys. I will try to make action, dance, romantic, comedy films for you as quickly as possible. I will work hard and try to finish as many films as possible over the next year, so we will have more moments of happiness -- not because of me but because I know how you enjoy watching films (that are) not only mine but of other actors also. After so many years, I got a chance to watch films by other actors, so now I feel more inspired.”

Also read: Lisa Ray on her cancer diagnosis: ‘My doctor was scared as I didn’t react despite being told disease was incurable, fatal’

He also opened about taking a break from films. “Whenever I had injuries, I worked despite the injuries, so I never did fully recover. Therefore, I thought that I will take some time out, recover fully, which I have. My children were going to college, so I thought I had to spend time with them. And I wanted to think about such stories for my films that people will like,” he said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more