Will Smith to make a cameo in Student of the Year 2? Here’s what Karan Johar has said

Actor Will Smith shot with the cast and crew of Student of the Year 2 for a special song in the film in October last year. The film’s trailer was released on Friday but fans were disappointed to see no mention of Will.

The film’s producer Karan Johar was asked about it at the trailer launch in Mumbai and he had a very cryptic response for it. “One of the main things on Will Smith’s Bucket List was to dance on a Bollywood song. So fortunately, because I’ve known Will for a few years, when his team got in touch, we were ironically shooting Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani at the same time. He came and he rehearsed on Radha and shot that. Whether or not, he will be a part of the film that you see, that’s a question I will leave unanswered till you see the film,” Karan said.

Dancing in a Bollywood film was a part of Will’s Bucket List, a series of activities he is doing for a Facebook series. He also raced against Lewis Hamilton and trained for a half-marathon in Cuba. The actor shared about his journey to India and being a part of the film’s song in a special video on April 3. Watch it here:

Student of the Year 2 is a sequel to Karan’s 2012 film which marked the film debuts of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. The film was a hit and a first in the very successful careers of Alia and Varun.

This time actors Tara Sutaria and Ananya Pandey are making their debuts with Student of the Year 2. It stars Tiger Shroff in the lead and is directed by Punit Malhotra.

Ananya, daughter of actor Chunkey Panday, said the entry of new talents in the industry only motivates the others to work hard. “I love competition and you can see that in the film. Competition is so much fun. It is very motivating having new people. The industry does need new talent all the time,” she said at the launch.

