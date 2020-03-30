e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Yami Gautam: ‘If I was from a film family, I would not be myself’

Yami Gautam: ‘If I was from a film family, I would not be myself’

Yami Gautam, who did not have any connections in the industry before entering Bollywood, weighed in on the nepotism debate.

bollywood Updated: Mar 30, 2020 17:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Yami Gautam opened up about the nepotism debate in Bollywood.
Yami Gautam says being an outsider in Bollywood has given her perspective, and she would not change it for anything in the world. She was a television actor before she successfully transitioned to Bollywood in 2012 with Shoojit Sircar’s Vicky Donor.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Yami opened up about the nepotism debate in Bollywood. “There is no fight here. You can’t change if someone is born in an industry; that’s not something anyone has control over. You can’t change where I come from, and proudly so. That’s a fact na? If it is a fact, then what is the problem in accepting it?” she said. “But if you are getting an opportunity, the only thing is that you can’t take anything for granted,” she added.

Yami further said that she would not have been the same person that she is today, had she been born into a film family, and she cannot imagine being anyone but herself. She said, “Even if I feel, had I been from a film family, then I would have got this... No, then I would not have got the perspective that I have now. I would not be myself. And I want to remain the way I am.”

The last year has been an amazing year for Yami, professionally. Both her releases - Aditya Dhar’s Uri: The Surgical Strike and Amar Kaushik’s Bala - were major box office successes and earned more than Rs 100 crore.

Yami played an intelligence officer in Uri: The Surgical Strike. In Bala, a light-hearted comedy that touched upon the subject of premature balding, she played a TikTok sensation.

After the success of Bala, she said in a statement, “Be it Pallavi in Uri or Pari in Bala, it’s the victory of writers and directors who are creating content that pushes boundaries. Every actor enjoys commercial success but in this case I am happy that a film like Bala is making it to the mark. It’s a validation of our choice of stories, assurance that we are doing work that’s resonating and I am genuinely excited to do more of such films.”

