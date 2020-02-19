Yami Gautam reacts to Filmfare snub, says ‘don’t need validation from anyone’; Ayushmann Khurrana says he’s ‘so proud’ of her

Updated: Feb 19, 2020 19:59 IST

Actor Yami Gautam has shared a statement on being snubbed at the recent Filmfare awards, for her performance in Bala. She wrote in an Instagram post that she felt compelled to say something in response to the ‘countless messages’ that she has been receiving, “for getting overlooked and not being nominated for (her) performance in Bala.”

“Honestly, winning an award does feel like a strong sense of achievement and confidence,” she wrote. “But more than that, a nomination in itself, is a mark of acknowledgment, love and respect towards your hard work and talent. Having said that, the esteemed jury are some of the most noted and senior members of the fraternity who have made important contributions in cinema. Hence, I shall respectfully accept their perspectives.”

Yami wrote that the snub only made her “even more self assured and determined in life.” She continued, “It re-instates your faith, in the fact, that you don’t need to seek validation for your work or yourself from anyone. The kind of love that I have received this year, from the industry, critics, media, my talented fellow contemporaries and most importantly YOU - my audience, for always showing unconditional love - selfless support, means the world to me and is enough to boost me to keep working harder.”

In conclusion, Yami wrote, “It doesn’t matter where you come from, who you are, just don’t ever give up and keep walking ahead. It’s a long journey and I am a hustler, for life.”

Bala earned three nominations at the Filmfare awards -- for actor Ayushmann Khurrana, for supporting actress Seema Pahwa, and for dialogue writer Niren Bhatt.

Ayushmann reacted to Yami’s post in the comments section, and wrote, “So proud YG.” Actor Vikrant Massey called Yami his ‘favourite human’, and Ayushmann’s wife, Tahira Kashyap wrote, “Buddha baby.” One person commented, “Guys...It’s Filmfare, not Oscars. It doesn’t matter. Indian film awards are always sold, not awarded.”

