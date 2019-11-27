Yami Gautam reflects on a successful year on her birthday: ‘Has been a really long journey’

bollywood

The year has been particularly exciting for Yami Gautam, who started 2019 with a bang with Uri: The Surgical Strike and is now basking in the glory of the success of her recent release, Bala. And her recent success has come just in time for her birthday. The actor, who turns 31 today, is all the more focussed and charged up to do more and good work.

And to make her day all the more special, Yami has taken a break from the shooting of Ginny Weds Sunny to celebrate it with her entire family after in Himachal Pradesh for a week.

“This birthday is special because I’ll be celebrating it with my entire family together after almost 10 years. It is going to be like a typical way of celebrating a birthday with a cake and the excitement that we used to have when we were in our teens or in school. I’m going to do some nature farming at our small house in Himanchal and meet pahari neighbours who are so simple and love you for who you are,” says Yami who always “had a working birthdays in the past and never threw a grand party.”

A career spanning seven years and after giving hit films such as Vicky Donor (2012), Badlapur (2015), Kaabil (2017) and this year’s Uri: The Surgical Strike and Bala, the actor feels deep gratitude for “whatever little space and identity I have made for myself in the industry”. “From the place I come from and the kind of person I’m, there is a huge contrast to the kind of life I had dreamt of. For me, to be able to make it on my own has been a really long journey,” Yami shares.

To up her game from here, the whole challenge, she says is to create something which surprises people again and again, to reinvent yourself as an actor.

“I have heard from the casting directors that I look very sweet and dainty for the parts. But as an actor, I would love to do characters which would make me look completely different, which are diverse. I’ve played intense and bold roles in Kabil, Uri as well as today’s girl in Bala. There is so much more I know that I want to do such as costume drama, action, thrillers and maybe a love story, a rom-com or a genre which fading kind of fading away. I want to surprise my audience by my performance,” she adds.

However, the actor is quick to clear that for her work is just a part of her life, not her entire life. “And since I like farming and nature, we took a little farm in Himanchal and started farming there. I also want to do something for the people of Himanchal in whatever capacity I can to make it grow. I want to do something as an entrepreneur as I’ve a lot of ideas in mind which I want to gradually start rolling out,” she concludes.

