Author-columnist Nagindas Sanghavi dies at 100

Author-columnist Nagindas Sanghavi dies at 100

books Updated: Jul 13, 2020 13:41 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Saumya Sharma
Press Trust of India | Posted by Saumya Sharma
Surat
Gandhi: The Agony of Arrival - The South Africa Years, A Brief History of Yoga are some of his popular literary works. (Instagram)
         

Padma Shri awardee for 2019 and renowned columnist Nagindas Sanghavi died on Sunday in Surat in Gujarat due to age related problems, his relatives said.

Sanghavi was 100.

Formerly a professor of political science with several colleges under Mumbai University, Sanghavi wrote books on contemporary political issues as well as on Mahatma Gandhi, and his columns in Gujarati newspapers were widely read.

In a tweet in Gujarati, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Shree Nagindas Sanghavi was an enlightened writer and thinker. His articles and books had the knowledge of history and philosophy and extraordinary skills of analysis of political events. I am saddened by his demise. My condolences to shocked family and his readers.” Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani described Sanghavi as someone who made thorough observations of social life and problems facing the country and world and had the ability to analyse issues in depth.

His death was an immense loss to journalism, Rupani said.

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel said Sanghavi was one of the finest contemporary writers.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

