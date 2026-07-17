Himachal moving ahead with its green hydrogen push: Naresh Chauhan

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s principle media advisor Naresh Chauhan on Friday said Himachal Pradesh is moving ahead with its green hydrogen programme and is well-positioned to emerge as a leader in clean energy. Naresh chauhan. (File)

Chauhan’s statement follows the launch of hydrogen-powered train by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Haryana.

Welcoming the inauguration, Chauhan said, “We welcome the launch of the hydrogen-powered train. Himachal Pradesh had already begun work on green hydrogen and had even submitted proposals for hydrogen production and pilot projects.”

He said the state government had explored the possibility of producing green hydrogen using Himachal Pradesh’s abundant hydropower resources and had proposed its use, including on the Kalka-Shimla railway.

‘Dist admns on high alert after IMD forecast’

The Himachal Pradesh government has placed its disaster management machinery on high alert following forecasts of heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next five days, while urging residents and tourists to remain cautious during the monsoon, Naresh Chauhan said.

“We have been on high alert since 2023 and today the entire administration is fully prepared to respond to any emergency,” he said.

Chauhan said district administrations have been directed to keep disaster response teams, machinery and essential equipment ready in view of the India Meteorological Department’s warning of heavy rainfall and possible flash floods.