Book Box | Rediscovering the art of storytelling through oral tradition

Sonya Dutta Choudhury is a Mumbai-based journalist and the founder of Sonya’s Book Box, a bespoke book service. Each week, she brings you specially curated books to give you an immersive understanding of people and places. If you have any reading recommendations or suggestions, write to her at sonyasbookbox@gmail.com

Even as AI is reshaping how we read and learn, this human library format uses ancient oral traditions to demonstrate a powerful way of learning through stories.

‘Books’ and ‘borrowers’ reflect on the learnings of the day, that it is humans who are the greatest storytellers.

Author Aparna Piramal joins her at the same table, signing copies of Chemical Khichdi, her memoir about dealing with bipolar disorder.

Manjari Jaruhar meanwhile, is still deep in discussion about ways of working within a system to change it, simultaneously signing copies of Madam Sir - the story of her days as the first woman IPS in Bihar.

From Krish Ashok, a software engineer turned science nerd and author of wondrous Masala Lab. And from Ranjit Hoskote whose poetry collection Icelight pinpoints perils to the planet.

People line up to get their books signed.

Afterwards, there are books for everybody; everything from poetry to personal finance.

This is the start-up energy of Powai. And yet the human library feels centuries old, bringing back ancient energies of oral storytellers, primaeval men and women around a fire sharing their learnings through stories, guru shishyas clustering around in a powerful exchange of ideas.

There is art on the walls, and carpets and plush chairs. And in the distance, through the glass windows, the tall towers of Hiranandani Complex and the Powai lake.

It’s a day to remember and a space to hold onto.

For theatre - “how do you use drama to communicate?”

In conflicts - "tell us about fighting a stereotype?"

To make decisions – "how do you cast the right person for a film role?"

For the food scientist - "do you believe in Ayurveda?"

For the army veteran – "what was it like being a woman in the Kargil war?"

For the policewoman in Bihar – "did you ever disagree with a politician?"

Here’s a snatch of the many conversations -

The purpose is to hear stories, spark safe dialogues, and ask tough questions. And that's exactly what unfolds. Students become enthusiastic 'borrowers,' engaging the 'books' in discussions.

Today's event is the Human Library, an experimental concept dating back to Denmark in 2000. That event featured over fifty 'human books' over four days, inspiring similar libraries worldwide, including here in Mumbai.

Around them, sitting across tables and in armchairs, sprawled on carpets and against cushions, are groups of students.

Each is an expert storyteller. Five of the fourteen are writers of bestselling books. Others include corporate head honchos, a casting director, an ethical hacker turned entrepreneur, and a theatre director, each brimming with awe-inspiring anecdotes.

14 ‘Books’ converge on the eighth floor of a business school. They come in from everywhere, on a Saturday, from Coimbatore and Delhi, from Bandra and Bandra Kurla Complex.

Dear Reader,

PREMIUM Manjari Jaruhar, Human ‘Book’ and author of ‘Madam Sir ’

Human Book Quasar Thakore Padamsee with students

Aparna Piramal, Human ‘Book’ and author of Chemical Khichdi, conversing with students

Seated L to R : Ranjit Hoskote & Krish Ashok sign copies of their books

Students at the Human Library exult in their autographed copies

