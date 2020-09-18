e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 18, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Books / Gulzar to recount encounters with stalwarts of Indian cinema in upcoming book

Gulzar to recount encounters with stalwarts of Indian cinema in upcoming book

Celebrated lyricist-writer-film director Gulzar will recount his encounters with stalwarts of Indian cinema, art, and literature in his new book slated to release in 2021.

books Updated: Sep 18, 2020 12:43 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Jahnvi Gupta
Press Trust of India | Posted by Jahnvi Gupta
New Delhi
Featuring rare photographs, the book will also include chapters on contemporary filmmakers, writers, poets, musicians, singers and actors.
Featuring rare photographs, the book will also include chapters on contemporary filmmakers, writers, poets, musicians, singers and actors. (Wikimedia Commons)
         

From Satayajit Ray to R D Burman, and Kishore Kumar to Pandit Bhimsen Joshi, celebrated lyricist-writer-film director Gulzar will recount his encounters with stalwarts of Indian cinema, art, and literature in his new book slated to release in 2021, announced publishing house Penguin Random House India on Thursday.

Tentatively titled “Actually... I Met Them: A Memoir”, the book will be published under the ‘Hamish Hamilton imprint’, they said.  According to them, the book will give readers a peek into the minds of legends like Bimal Roy, Ritwik Ghatak, Hrishikesh Mukherjee and Mahasweta Devi, through the trusted lens of Gulzar, who will share memories and experiences of working with them.

“Memories don’t dry up really. They keep floating somewhere between the conscious and the subconscious mind. It’s a great feeling to swim there sometime. Pick up a few bubbly moments and cherish them again.

“I was fortunate to be born in the era of some of the greatest masters, and was lucky that I actually met them. I got a chance to work with a few. There were gurus, friends and colleagues among them,” said the 86-year-old poet.

Featuring rare photographs, the book will also include chapters on contemporary filmmakers, writers, poets, musicians, singers and actors.  “We are confident ‘Actually... I Met Them’ will be a treat to Gulzar Saab’s huge and devoted fan base and a wonderful introduction for new Gulzar readers,” said Meru Gokhale, Publisher of Penguin Press, Penguin Random House India.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
India readies for QUAD and 2 plus 2 dialogues, China is elephant in the room
India readies for QUAD and 2 plus 2 dialogues, China is elephant in the room
PM Modi inaugurates Kosi Rail Mega Bridge in Bihar
PM Modi inaugurates Kosi Rail Mega Bridge in Bihar
Covid-19: 18 Indian states report rise in active cases in the last 24 hours
Covid-19: 18 Indian states report rise in active cases in the last 24 hours
LIVE: Discussion on Salaries, Allowances of Ministers (Amendment) Bill underway
LIVE: Discussion on Salaries, Allowances of Ministers (Amendment) Bill underway
China’s Sinovac to test Covid-19 vaccine candidate in kids, teens. Know more
China’s Sinovac to test Covid-19 vaccine candidate in kids, teens. Know more
Agriculture bills passed in Lok Sabha, farmers protest: All you need to know
Agriculture bills passed in Lok Sabha, farmers protest: All you need to know
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Bombay HC to hear bail pleas of 3 accused in drugs case
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Bombay HC to hear bail pleas of 3 accused in drugs case
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Kangana RanautParliament Monsoon Session LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 UpdatesUrmila MatondkarHappy birthday Shabana Azmi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Latest Books News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In