HT Picks; New Reads

The story of Malayalam cinema’s ascendancy

This week’s pick of interesting reads includes a family saga that’s also a political drama, an introduction to Kerala’s films for an audience outside the state, and Mahesh Bhatt’s memoir of his relationship with his spiritual guru, UG Krishnamurti (Akash Shrivastav)

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320pp, ₹495; Rupa (An introduction to Kerala’s films for an audience outside the state)

Close to a century ago, the story of Malayalam cinema began with a tragedy. Its first filmmaker never made another movie. The first heroine never showed her face on the screen again, as she had to flee from Kerala, fearing attacks from casteist groups. The negatives of the first movie were lost to a child’s fascination for blue flames. The idea of a film industry in Kerala might have seemed like a lost cause back then.

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{{^usCountry}} But in 2025, here we are: Malayalam cinema is at the top of its game, with uncommon themes and novel approaches to storytelling, garnering a whole new set of audience with every passing day. For the longest time, Malayalam mainstream cinema hardly ever found an audience outside Kerala’s borders, barring a few exceptions, even as its independent cinema created waves in the film festival circuit. Over the past decade, and especially over the past five years, its reach has just exploded. In a way, the Malayalam industry has slowly become ‘pan-Indian’ without claiming to be so and with films made on a limited budget. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} But in 2025, here we are: Malayalam cinema is at the top of its game, with uncommon themes and novel approaches to storytelling, garnering a whole new set of audience with every passing day. For the longest time, Malayalam mainstream cinema hardly ever found an audience outside Kerala’s borders, barring a few exceptions, even as its independent cinema created waves in the film festival circuit. Over the past decade, and especially over the past five years, its reach has just exploded. In a way, the Malayalam industry has slowly become ‘pan-Indian’ without claiming to be so and with films made on a limited budget. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The story of present-day Malayalam cinema’s ascendancy cannot be told without talking about its past, right from its humble beginnings to the formation of film societies in almost every village in Kerala in the 1960s, the rise of the new wave in independent cinema in the early 1970s, the evolution of the middle-of-the-road cinema in the 1970s and 80s which still serve as inspiration for the kind of films being made here, as well as the era of the two superstars. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The story of present-day Malayalam cinema’s ascendancy cannot be told without talking about its past, right from its humble beginnings to the formation of film societies in almost every village in Kerala in the 1960s, the rise of the new wave in independent cinema in the early 1970s, the evolution of the middle-of-the-road cinema in the 1970s and 80s which still serve as inspiration for the kind of films being made here, as well as the era of the two superstars. {{/usCountry}}

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This book has been written with the intention of introducing Malayalam cinema beyond its immediate past to an audience outside Kerala. The recent attention that the industry has been getting, due to various reasons, has been focused mostly on what has come out of the film industry after 2020. The book seeks to broaden this understanding, so that people outside Kerala get to know the true origins of this well-spring of good cinema. Those who are acquainted with the long history of Malayalam cinema might encounter many familiar stories in this book. But even those who are well-versed with Malayalam cinema are bound to find fresh perspectives and insights here.*

The guru and the seeker

384pp, ₹495; Rupa (How UG Krishnamurti burned away Mahesh Bhatt’s spiritual pretensions)

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When Mahesh Bhatt handed over his private jottings to Sunita Pant Bansal, he did not give her a manuscript — he entrusted her with the raw, unfiltered fragments of a life in turmoil. Born from scattered diary entries written in moments of rage, doubt, tenderness and loss, The Ashes Are Warm is a record of survival rather than reflection. At its heart stands UG — not as a guru or saviour, but as a fierce fire that burned away Bhatt’s certainties, identities and spiritual pretensions. What emerges from those ashes is not enlightenment, but something rarer: a ruthless and unflinching honesty. Here, the celebrated filmmaker appears not as a public icon but as a vulnerable seeker — son, lover, sceptic — scorched by experience yet unwilling to look away. This is not the story of success; it is the chronicle of an undoing, revealing what remains when every illusion has burned away.*

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Of revenge and redemption

₹799; HarperCollins (A family saga that’s also a piercing political drama)

In Delhi, in the 1970s, the sons and daughters of SP Chopra, one of India’s political architects, live together in a sprawling complex – A-19 Modern Colony – vying for influence in a family shaped by the great man’s legacy. By the end of the decade, the descendants are scrambling to define their own futures in a still-young nation on the brink of transformation. Newlyweds Gita and Sachin Chopra immigrate to America, believing it’s the only way to escape the pressure cooker that is Sachin’s prominent family. Yet Delhi remains an inescapable force, one that keeps pulling them back, even as Gita is menaced by Sachin’s predatory uncle, Laxman. A man of restless ambition, Laxman ascends the ranks of a rising Hindu nationalist movement, while Vibha, his sister, tries to keep the peace and the reputation of the family intact.

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As India erupts in violence in the 1990s, and Laxman gains power, The Complex compels one to ask: Could the ferment in A-19 reflect the convulsions of a nation? Equal parts brilliant family saga and piercing political drama, this is an extraordinary novel of revenge and redemption, ambition and undoing, loyalty and love, by one of the most lauded voices in contemporary fiction.*

*All copy from book flap.

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