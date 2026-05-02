HT Picks; New Reads

The costs of our overreliance on antibiotics This week’s pick of interesting reads includes a book on India’s precarious relationship with antibiotics, another on transcontinental human trafficking, and a volume that explores taste. (Akash Shrivastav)

256pp, ₹699; HarperCollins (On India’s precarious relationship with antibiotics)

The discovery of antibiotics was one of the most significant medical breakthroughs of the twentieth century, dramatically increasing human lifespans. Yet today, with antibiotic-resistant superbugs implicated in as many deaths as HIV/AIDS and malaria combined, the limits of these miracle drugs have become alarmingly clear. At ground zero of the growing crisis is India, one of the world’s largest consumers of antibiotics and a powerhouse in pharmaceutical manufacturing. In A World of Resistance, Assa Doron and Alex Broom draw on years of fieldwork in hospitals, pharmacies, and on factory farms to examine the enormous social and environmental costs of overreliance on antibiotics. They show how an overtaxed healthcare system with limited oversight, widespread use of antibiotics in industrial agriculture, and the incessant dumping of pharmaceutical waste into waterways have created the ideal conditions for antibiotic-resistant microbes to grow. As resistance spreads across India and beyond, Doron and Broom argue that the solution isn’t to restrict access to antibiotics but to embrace culturally relevant forms of health education, indigenous practices, and policies grounded in social solidarity. Only then, the authors contend, is it possible to turn the page on India’s precarious relationship with antibiotics and to address resistance globally before it is too late. Uncovering a scam of dizzying proportions

568pp, ₹699; Westland (A story of transcontinental human trafficking, of corporate and immigration fraud, and huge wage violations)

This is the story of three men — Kumar Pandruvada, Virgil Bierschwale and Manu Mitra — ravaged by the vagaries of the H-1B visa programme. It is also the story of two nations, of transcontinental human trafficking, of corporate and immigration fraud, of wage violations so enormous that their official amount over the last two decades reaches at least $121.48 million. The real figure must be a hundred times more, at a conservative estimate. Wild Wild East unveils a scam that affects millions of American and Indian workers. A scam sustained and abetted — directly or indirectly — by thousands of firms, American politicians, think tanks, mainstream media, accrediting organisations, universities. Tanul Thakur, an ex-H-1B worker, spent eight years investigating byzantine connections to unearth a story of dizzying depth and scope. This exposé — spanning Big Tech giants, outsourcing behemoths, mom-and-pop body shops, educational consultancies, visa mills and federal agencies — dismantles long-held myths about the Indian IT boom and American exceptionalism. It spotlights survivors, dissects data, probes history, parses court records and questions the law. Shunning simplistic notions underpinning high-skilled immigration, which frame migrant and domestic workers as adversaries, this trailblazing book has the mind of a muckraker and the heart of a novel. Of Boney M and the hotel aesthetic

Edited by Lakshmi Chaudhry, designed by Kriti Monga and Tania Singh Khosla; Page extent 220 + 112, ₹15000; Juggernaut (An exploration of taste, what it is, who decides it, and how it reveals itself)