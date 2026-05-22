HT Picks; New Reads

How to become a confident wealth builder On the reading list this week is a book that guides women on their financial journey, one on India’s most distinct season, and another on Kerala’s achievements and challenges (Akash Shrivastav)

162pp, ₹699; Aleph (Clear guidance for every stage of a woman’s financial journey)

The Indian Woman’s Essential Guide to Investing and Building Wealth is designed to help women transform their relationship with money. For too long, women have been encouraged to save but not to invest. Yet saving alone is rarely enough to build real financial security. In a world of rising costs and changing economic realities, understanding investing is no longer optional — it is essential. Drawing from personal experiences, real-life financial journeys, and practical investing principles, the book shows how women can move from being cautious savers to confident wealth builders. The book deals with the fundamentals of investing, building a diversified investment portfolio, and harnessing the power of compounding to grow wealth, among other things. Whether you are in your twenties starting your career, navigating family responsibilities in your thirties and forties, or preparing for retirement later in life, this book provides clear guidance for every stage of the financial journey. Along the way, it also addresses the unique challenges women face — from the gender pay gap to career breaks for care giving.* A vivid portrait of the monsoon

140pp, ₹499; Aleph (On India’s most distinct season)

The Fragrance of Rain is a vivid portrait of India’s most distinct season — the monsoon. From the first crack of thunder in the salt-heavy air of Kerala, to raging storms over Mussoorie and the rain-drenched forests of Goa, award-winning author Stephen Alter follows the great weather system that has steered traders across oceans, carved river valleys, fuelled entire ecosystems, inspired generations of poets, and unsettled empires. Along the way, we meet perfumers in Kannauj who bottle the scent of rain, Nilgiri tahr grazing in cloud gardens, herpetologists tracking glowing fungi and elusive caecilians, fishermen watching the sky for warnings, and artists, musicians, and writers who have given the monsoon its enduring metaphors. Both intimate and expansive, The Fragrance of Rain offers an essential portrait of India’s defining rhythm, a force at once timeless, unpredictable, and endlessly renewing.* A look at the Kerala model

320pp, ₹799; Bloomsbury (Addressing the state’s unique achievements and challenges)