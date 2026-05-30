HT Picks; New Reads

How does a war across the globe affect the interest rate you’re getting on your fixed deposits?

What does it mean to save, invest and borrow money in a world where macroeconomic forces control everything?

We live in world that is so interconnected that it is impossible for us to think of our money in isolation. Global forces are constantly changing how much we earn and what value our money has, and what we can do with it.

To be able to navigate this, we must first have an understanding of how things work. That is exactly what this book sets out to do.

Through engaging examples and activities, you will learn about credit, investment instruments, the worth of real estate and much more.

This is a must-read for every global citizen.*

Blurring the mundane and macabre