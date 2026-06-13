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HT Picks; New Reads

This week’s pick of interesting reads includes a collection of poems that interweaves the painful and the ecstatic, a biography that explores the tensions that shaped Tagore’s life, and a book on a little known performance art popular with Christian communities in Kerala

Published on: Jun 13, 2026 05:10 am IST
By HT Team
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In realms of dreams and illusions

On the reading list this week is a collection of poems, the new edition of a Tagore biography, and a book on a performance art from Kerala (Amit Sharma)
96pp, ₹399; Speaking Tiger (Poems that interweave the painful and the ecstatic)

Dazzled by both a blinding light and encroaching darkness, essayist and publisher Naveen Kishore’s characters in this new sequence of poems hover above the page, both half living and half dead. He allows an alphabet, rising, to find the speechless and speak with them, to enter their bodies. Their words, at times blood-stained, heavy with memory, are sparse. Shadowlike, they pay elegiac tribute to the impossibility of speech while they drift through landscapes stripped of meaning, bathed in the dark flames of death. In these realms of dream and illusion is a savage beauty, one in which the imagined and the actual merge in the brilliance of ineffable speech. These poems present a mysterious interweaving of the painful and the ecstatic.*

494pp, ₹595; Rupa (A landmark biography that explores the tensions between tradition and modernity that shaped Tagore’s life)

Charlemagne in Kerala

49pp, ₹125; National Book Trust (On a little known performance art popular with Christian communities in Kerala)

Chavittunatakam is a performance art deeply enmeshed in the cultural milieu of the littorals of Kerala. Dating back to the Portuguese interlude in the area and popular with Christian communities, it includes plays written in archaic Chentamil about a range of subjects including the French emperor Charlemagne and his paladins (Karalsmaan Charitham) and the saint Kuriakose Elias Chavara (Punyavalan Chavara Achan), among others. Through this art form, the book shows the interplay between democratic ideas and cultural preservation. It examines the praxis of cultural democracy in the little known performance art of Chavittunatakam, and analyses how it continues to thrive in contemporary times bolstered by the intervention of individuals and communities. *

*All copy from book flap.

 
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