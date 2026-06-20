HT Picks; New Reads

A profound meditation on belonging

On the reading list this week is an intimate social history of Pakistan in the 1950s, a rare eyewitness account of British India’s war against Japan, and a history of Singhbhum’s tribal societies under British rule. (Amit Sharma)

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417pp, ₹900; Women Unlimited Ink (An intimate social history of Pakistan in the 1950s)

In A Tilt in Time, Qurratulain Hyder brings her singular vision to a restless, formative decade in Pakistan, shaped by Partition and its aftermath. Drawn from Parts 12–15 of her monumental Kar-e Jahan Daraz Hai, this volume recounts her experiences in Delhi, Lahore, Karachi, Dhaka, and London. Hyder has described this sweeping work as a “biographical non-fiction novel”, offering us a unique, intimate social history of Pakistan in the 1950s, before the advent of martial law, peppered with her characteristic wit and wry observations.

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{{^usCountry}} Writer, observer, traveller — Hyder stands at the centre of her own story, at once witness and participant, mapping a life shaped by migration, work, and the shifting cultural worlds of mid-century South Asia. As memory folds into narrative, the personal and political become inseparable, illuminating a world in transition. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Writer, observer, traveller — Hyder stands at the centre of her own story, at once witness and participant, mapping a life shaped by migration, work, and the shifting cultural worlds of mid-century South Asia. As memory folds into narrative, the personal and political become inseparable, illuminating a world in transition. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} What emerges is a profound meditation on belonging — on the impossibility, yet necessity, of return.* {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What emerges is a profound meditation on belonging — on the impossibility, yet necessity, of return.* {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} An Indian war correspondent’s WW2 reports {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An Indian war correspondent’s WW2 reports {{/usCountry}}

256pp, ₹489; Juggernaut (One of the few eyewitness accounts of British India’s war in the Northeast against Japan)

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In March 1944, the Japanese invaded northeast India. There followed some of the fiercest battles of World War II, with as many as 60,000 Japanese and more than 17,000 Allied soldiers killed. The battles of Imphal and Kohima marked Japan’s greatest land defeat of the War, shattering their ambitions to invade India and turning the tide in the Burma campaign.

While the Allied 14th Army was staffed with British soldiers as well as many trained soldiers from the traditional Indian fighting clans, it was the first time recruits from all over India were tested. They more than proved their mettle. Documenting the war was an extraordinary Indian journalist called PRS Mani, who had left his AIR broadcasting job to become a public relations officer for the 14th Army and subsequently the Southeast Asian Command.

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Throughout this period, he lived closely with the soldiers on the front, risking his life as they did, facing danger, hunger, exhaustion, fear, homesickness, and also found solace in friendships and camaraderie. His vivid dispatches, distributed by the Army’s public relations department and relayed also in the Indian and British media, are the only eyewitness accounts of these battles written by an embedded Indian war correspondent.

Superbly written, these dispatches remain one of the great works of war writing by an Indian and one of the few eyewitness accounts of India’s war in the Northeast against Japan. This is the first time his dispatches have been published in book form.*

A critique of histories written from positions of power

400pp, ₹499; Juggernaut (Illuminating the history of Singhbhum’s tribal societies under British rule)

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Umar Khalid completed his PhD thesis on the history of the Adivasi tribes of the Singhbhum region of Jharkhand under extraordinary circumstances. He was facing sedition charges, had spent time in jail and had been rusticated from the university.

The thesis was submitted at Jawaharlal Nehru University’s Centre for Historical Studies in July 2018. Since then, it has garnered significant attention among scholars and historians. In Fractured Communities, published in book form for the first time, Khalid combines archival rigour with analytical clarity to illuminate the history of Singhbhum’s tribal societies under British rule. The book is both a valuable work of history and a critique of histories written from positions of power, which tend to “flatten differences among and, more crucially, within communities.

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At a time when public debates are increasingly shaped by simplistic versions of the past, the inquiry at the heart of Fractured Communities acquires a contemporary relevance that few historical works can match. And running through the narrative is a political philosophy grounded in democratic values and genuine concern for the marginalised.*

*All copy from book flap.

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