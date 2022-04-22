Interview: Nina de Gramont, author, The Christie Affair - ‘I wanted my novel to be purely speculative’

Where did the idea for the novel come from?

I first learned about Agatha Christie’s disappearance in 2015, from an article by Matthew Thompson on The Lineup. The detail that most fascinated me was that she had registered under the last name of her husband’s mistress at the spa hotel where she was found after 11 days.

What research did you do around Agatha Christie disappearance?

There’s actually an excellent book by Jared Cade called Agatha Christie and the Eleven Missing Days. I read one third of this, in which he details the search and newspaper reports of the disappearance, but I decided not to read his theory of what might actually have happened. I wanted my novel to be purely speculative and fictional, without anyone else’s ideas interfering.

368pp, Rs699; Pan Macmillan UK

Why did you choose to narrate the book from the point of view of Agatha Christie’s husband’s mistress?

It goes back to my first answer — the overlap of names. Archie Christie would go on to marry his mistress, so the two women would actually share a last name for the entirety of their lives. It speaks to the unintended intimacy between rivals. The mistress herself felt like the best conduit to explore that.

As an American author, how difficult was it to create English characters and set the novel in 1926 England?

It was daunting! But great fun, too. I have been to England, and in the course of writing the novel I used lots of maps. And I read lots of British novels from the time period.

Why did you write some books under a pseudonym – Marina Gessner.

I wrote one novel under this name. It was a story I was hired to write so I wanted to differentiate it from my other work. Marina actually is my given name — Nina is a nickname. And although I don’t use it, Gessner is my husband’s last name. So, it feels like an accurate version of my alternate self!

Both Nan and Agatha are strong women, both love the same man. What was the bond the two women shared?

I think they forge a bond in spite of, rather than because of this connection — though it is in ways a catalyst for them ending up on an adventure together.

What do you think about Agatha’s relationship with Archie?

I don’t think they were right for each other, though they had a lot in common in terms of background and a love of travel. Archie wanted to be the main event. I don’t think he wanted to be eclipsed by his wife, and her star was so much on the rise. Certainly, she went on to even greater things after the marriage ended, which suggests she was better off without him.

Which is your favourite Agatha Christie book?

I think Murder on the Orient Express is her masterpiece.

Arunima Mazumdar is an independent writer. She is @sermoninstone on Twitter and @sermonsinstone on Instagram.