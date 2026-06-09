Kader Attia: “Art as a practice will always be free, but the art world is not”

I am reading Octavia E Butler’s Parable of the Sower , DW Winnicott’s Playing and Reality , the works of Paul Gilroy, Souleymane Bachir Diagne’s Islam and Open Society: Fidelity and Movement in the Philosophy of Muhammad Iqbal . I’m listening to Asian Dub Foundation’s album Enemy of the Enemy and watching Raphael Grisey’s film with Bouba Touré called Crossing voices (Xarassi Xanne ).

As I said before, my father always taught me that for migrants, neither the country you live in nor the one you dream of going to is the most important thing. The most important thing is the journey. Until now, this way of thinking has been my metaphorical compass.

You grew up between France and Algeria. This in betweenness seems to be an important core. How does it influence your worldview and your work?

Repair, amongst many things, both abstract and concrete, is about ‘listening’. I am thinking about and listening to the almost imperceptible traces that structure the historical and cultural context, in which the biennale takes place – Kochi and its region. Ethically, aesthetically, politically, poetically and spiritually, I aim to re-enact the movement, the trajectory that goes from the wound to the repairs as a universal agency.

The idea of repair is central to your work. Will this influence your curation for Kochi?

My way of researching is based on othernesses. I could say that they are the other arts that inspire my art, but also a constant, realistic feeling that, around all of us, no matter your social position, profession or occupation, life goes on anyway. So, your research helps you grow the echo chamber that you are and connect louder with others. Listening carefully to the whispers of the world, not just because a morning bird sings beautifully, but because such regularity calms you down.

Your work involves ‘intercultural and interdisciplinary approach of research’. Yours is also a research-based practice. How do you research?

As society is constantly changing, I think that the last five years have shown us that what we call political art or biennale should be updated language-wise. It is maybe by restarting from scratch, before language, at a poetical level, that exhibitions and artists could reinvent new perspectives and more porosity in the struggle for freedom. Art as a practice is and always will be free, but the art world is not. Due to its close links with economy and politics, any art institution struggles to create ‘interstitial spaces of freedom’. The interdependent relationship between art and the art world can strengthen both if they work together. As it’s clear that they both suffer from the same enemy nowadays, I am convinced that the invention of new languages (from Art to curating) is an intention that is shared by all of us.

How does the curator bring their politics to the biennale? How will you bring yours? Is that important to you?

Art, particularly art events, is a place for emotions, and emotion is sacred. They rise from our inner selves and emerge into the world, for better or worse. The Latin etymology of emotion is emovere: a movement of the soul from within to outside the being. This is why Aristotle refers to this experience as catharsis – a form of collective healing that occurs during theatre performances when the audience sees the embodiment of their problems in the villain and their hope or faith in justice in the hero who defeats the villain. I call this experience and its ambivalence ‘the field of emotion’. In today’s world, art competes with politics, even when it is not political but poetic. Its strength lies in occupying the realm of emotion without a manipulative agenda to divide us, but rather with the aim of keeping us together.

You also mention that the biennale is an “emotional space”. I like this coinage and would like to know more about it.

The Biennale is indeed ephemeral. It is an event that lasts 110 days, but it is also an invitation to an audience, artists and a curator that repeats itself every two years with different participants and in a different time. To me, a curator who has been invited to implement their vision should always ask themselves – Why a new exhibition? In this ocean of biennales and contemporary cultural events, this question is crucial. There are many possible answers, but they should all lead to one fact: the aim of your edition is to be unforgettable, both consciously and subconsciously. This is precisely the approach I am already taking. Thinking of human beings’ evolution as a journey, from its inception to our future, from pre-tech to high-tech, and from poetry to politics, the question is how we can update our perception (our power of interpretation) in a constantly changing world.

The biennale is also an ephemeral space. It is time bound. Held for a few months. Is this an important factor for artists/curators to consider? How do you respond to this?

Indeed, it is very important to prepare yourself. Time helps, but in terms of space it is crucial to move to the region where you will be working. I will be moving with my family to India and we are currently organising this, either close to Kerala or in Kochi. Then there is the intellectual aspect of the project: to develop and plan a biennial, you need to immerse yourself in the context of the biennale. You need to listen to the local and global infra sounds, the ones that will take the conversation beyond the conversation. I will develop relationships with locals, artists, academics and people who work outside the art world but who are a huge inspiration to art lovers – psychologists, cooks, gardeners and philosophers, etc.

How do you intend to prepare to curate? What will that process involve? I am asking this because you are curating at a location that you perhaps don’t know as well as Paris or Berlin. How do you hope to dialogue with the space?

Kochi and its region left a deep impression on my mind and body since the first time I came here, and even before that. I came to India many times, but with Kochi, it is the history of the place that echoes deeply with mine; the story of a migrant where the journey teaches you probably more about yourself through the othernesses, than anything else. It teaches you to listen to others through their cultures, food, music, languages, realities and dreams.

What are your initial thoughts on Kochi? You have exhibited at the biennale before and came to lecture recently. Why did you accept this invitation?

It doesn’t work like a mode of selection of the thinking; it’s inherent to who I am, both inside and outside the art world. When I visit an exhibition, read a book, watch a film or attend a performance, my sense of self, divided into different parts, receives the artistic experience fragmented into several data. Some activate the subjective realm of my identity as an artist, while others activate my objective role in translating these dynamics to others.

As far as I am concerned, I enjoy very much stepping aside from my own practice to be a curator. If each practice is different – being an artist or a curator – in what it entails and the skills it requires, at the end of the day, it still emanates from the love of Art and the desire to create conversations between artworks and the audience.

Kochi Muziris Biennale has always had artist curators. Do you necessarily see a split between the two or can they coexist?

To me, curating is elaborating a space and time of togetherness. It’s building a conversation between artworks that helps the conversation between humans. It’s creating links that separate and bind people, emphasizing their differences and their unexpected similarities.

What is curation and what do you think it ought to achieve?

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What is curation and what do you think it ought to achieve?

PREMIUM Artist Kader Attia, curator of the next Kochi Muziris Biennale (Nicole Tanzini di Bella)

To me, curating is elaborating a space and time of togetherness. It’s building a conversation between artworks that helps the conversation between humans. It’s creating links that separate and bind people, emphasizing their differences and their unexpected similarities.

Kochi Muziris Biennale has always had artist curators. Do you necessarily see a split between the two or can they coexist?

As far as I am concerned, I enjoy very much stepping aside from my own practice to be a curator. If each practice is different – being an artist or a curator – in what it entails and the skills it requires, at the end of the day, it still emanates from the love of Art and the desire to create conversations between artworks and the audience.

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Resonance, 2025 by Kader Attia; Installation, metal cages, metal bells, ropes; dimensions variable (Courtesy of the Artist and Lehmann Maupin; Photo by Studio Kukla)

{{^usCountry}} Do you think differently as an artist and as a curator? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Do you think differently as an artist and as a curator? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} It doesn’t work like a mode of selection of the thinking; it’s inherent to who I am, both inside and outside the art world. When I visit an exhibition, read a book, watch a film or attend a performance, my sense of self, divided into different parts, receives the artistic experience fragmented into several data. Some activate the subjective realm of my identity as an artist, while others activate my objective role in translating these dynamics to others. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It doesn’t work like a mode of selection of the thinking; it’s inherent to who I am, both inside and outside the art world. When I visit an exhibition, read a book, watch a film or attend a performance, my sense of self, divided into different parts, receives the artistic experience fragmented into several data. Some activate the subjective realm of my identity as an artist, while others activate my objective role in translating these dynamics to others. {{/usCountry}}

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What are your initial thoughts on Kochi? You have exhibited at the biennale before and came to lecture recently. Why did you accept this invitation?

Kochi and its region left a deep impression on my mind and body since the first time I came here, and even before that. I came to India many times, but with Kochi, it is the history of the place that echoes deeply with mine; the story of a migrant where the journey teaches you probably more about yourself through the othernesses, than anything else. It teaches you to listen to others through their cultures, food, music, languages, realities and dreams.

How do you intend to prepare to curate? What will that process involve? I am asking this because you are curating at a location that you perhaps don’t know as well as Paris or Berlin. How do you hope to dialogue with the space?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Indeed, it is very important to prepare yourself. Time helps, but in terms of space it is crucial to move to the region where you will be working. I will be moving with my family to India and we are currently organising this, either close to Kerala or in Kochi. Then there is the intellectual aspect of the project: to develop and plan a biennial, you need to immerse yourself in the context of the biennale. You need to listen to the local and global infra sounds, the ones that will take the conversation beyond the conversation. I will develop relationships with locals, artists, academics and people who work outside the art world but who are a huge inspiration to art lovers – psychologists, cooks, gardeners and philosophers, etc.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The biennale is also an ephemeral space. It is time bound. Held for a few months. Is this an important factor for artists/curators to consider? How do you respond to this?

The Biennale is indeed ephemeral. It is an event that lasts 110 days, but it is also an invitation to an audience, artists and a curator that repeats itself every two years with different participants and in a different time. To me, a curator who has been invited to implement their vision should always ask themselves – Why a new exhibition? In this ocean of biennales and contemporary cultural events, this question is crucial. There are many possible answers, but they should all lead to one fact: the aim of your edition is to be unforgettable, both consciously and subconsciously. This is precisely the approach I am already taking. Thinking of human beings’ evolution as a journey, from its inception to our future, from pre-tech to high-tech, and from poetry to politics, the question is how we can update our perception (our power of interpretation) in a constantly changing world.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

You also mention that the biennale is an “emotional space”. I like this coinage and would like to know more about it.

Art, particularly art events, is a place for emotions, and emotion is sacred. They rise from our inner selves and emerge into the world, for better or worse. The Latin etymology of emotion is emovere: a movement of the soul from within to outside the being. This is why Aristotle refers to this experience as catharsis – a form of collective healing that occurs during theatre performances when the audience sees the embodiment of their problems in the villain and their hope or faith in justice in the hero who defeats the villain. I call this experience and its ambivalence ‘the field of emotion’. In today’s world, art competes with politics, even when it is not political but poetic. Its strength lies in occupying the realm of emotion without a manipulative agenda to divide us, but rather with the aim of keeping us together.

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Whisper of Traces, 2026; Kader Attia’s Mixed Media Installation at the Venice Biennale 2026 (Courtesy of the Artist, Lehmann Maupin, mor charpentier, Nagel Draxler and Galleria Continua; Photography by Studio Kukla)

How does the curator bring their politics to the biennale? How will you bring yours? Is that important to you?

As society is constantly changing, I think that the last five years have shown us that what we call political art or biennale should be updated language-wise. It is maybe by restarting from scratch, before language, at a poetical level, that exhibitions and artists could reinvent new perspectives and more porosity in the struggle for freedom. Art as a practice is and always will be free, but the art world is not. Due to its close links with economy and politics, any art institution struggles to create ‘interstitial spaces of freedom’. The interdependent relationship between art and the art world can strengthen both if they work together. As it’s clear that they both suffer from the same enemy nowadays, I am convinced that the invention of new languages (from Art to curating) is an intention that is shared by all of us.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Your work involves ‘intercultural and interdisciplinary approach of research’. Yours is also a research-based practice. How do you research?

My way of researching is based on othernesses. I could say that they are the other arts that inspire my art, but also a constant, realistic feeling that, around all of us, no matter your social position, profession or occupation, life goes on anyway. So, your research helps you grow the echo chamber that you are and connect louder with others. Listening carefully to the whispers of the world, not just because a morning bird sings beautifully, but because such regularity calms you down.

The idea of repair is central to your work. Will this influence your curation for Kochi?

Repair, amongst many things, both abstract and concrete, is about ‘listening’. I am thinking about and listening to the almost imperceptible traces that structure the historical and cultural context, in which the biennale takes place – Kochi and its region. Ethically, aesthetically, politically, poetically and spiritually, I aim to re-enact the movement, the trajectory that goes from the wound to the repairs as a universal agency.

You grew up between France and Algeria. This in betweenness seems to be an important core. How does it influence your worldview and your work?

As I said before, my father always taught me that for migrants, neither the country you live in nor the one you dream of going to is the most important thing. The most important thing is the journey. Until now, this way of thinking has been my metaphorical compass.

What are you reading, watching or listening to currently?

I am reading Octavia E Butler’s Parable of the Sower, DW Winnicott’s Playing and Reality, the works of Paul Gilroy, Souleymane Bachir Diagne’s Islam and Open Society: Fidelity and Movement in the Philosophy of Muhammad Iqbal. I’m listening to Asian Dub Foundation’s album Enemy of the Enemy and watching Raphael Grisey’s film with Bouba Touré called Crossing voices (Xarassi Xanne).

Kunal Ray writes about art and culture. He teaches at FLAME University, Pune