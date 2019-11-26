Karl Lagerfeld’s beloved cat Choupette is getting a book dedicated to her personal time with the Kaiser.

books

Fashion Kaiser Karl Lagerfeld’s cat Choupette has been the most famous cat in the world of fashion. The white fluffy, blue-eyed Birman (Burmese cat) could also be the richest feline on the planet.

Choupette is nothing shy of a cult figure in the global fashion industry, with multiple Instagram accounts and more than 300,000 followers.

She is also the hero of a book titled Choupette: The Private Life of a High-Flying Fashion Cat, where she was photographed in the arms of supermodel Linda Evangalista and snuggling with model turned actress Laetitia Casta. At the end of this month, Choupette is getting book number two published by Steidl.

It’s dedicated to her time spent with her ‘dad’ Karl Lagerfeld and is a collection of over 50 never-seen-before pictures which Lagerfeld took daily of his beloved pet and muse. Choupette can be seen in a variety of indulgent poses, from sitting atop a pile of books to being comfortable curled up in the bathroom sink and also admiring her reflection in the mirror (true blue fashion product). Lagerfeld had personally chosen and sequenced these photos, which reveal an inside-view of Choupette’s beautiful world.

The book is going to be priced at €24 and is releasing end of this month.

Karl Lagerfeld who lived alone until his passing earlier this year had said, “She is the centre of my world. She has something unforgettable in the way she moves -- I’m inspired by her elegance and her attitude.”

In an interview to French television, he once said, “Choupette is a rich girl. She has her own fortune,” hinting that he had written her into his will (estimated to be 176 million euros). Her individual fortune is considered to be around three million euros ($3.4 million) which she has earned doing advertisements for a German car firm and a Japanese cosmetics brand. The adorable cat has also been seen on a Chanel bag called the Choupette bag that fashion journalist Cathy Horyn had tweeted about in 2012 saying, “I just saw the Choupette bag in the studio at Chanel. Knitted, soft. Name of Karl’s cat. (sic)”

Despite being highly reputed as a gastronome, the designer forbade her from doing adverts for cat food. Unlike ordinary cats, Choupette eats at a table. “She is like a human being, only with an extra quality - silence”, Lagerfeld was quoted saying. The designer’s furry ‘daughter’ has never had to watch what she eats. A favourite albeit lavish treat in her plate is a mix of king crab, smoked salmon and caviar.

Interestingly, Lagerfeld had got the idea from Choupette to stop using fur in his collections, after French actress and animal rights activist Brigitte Bardot wrote her a letter in 2015 asking her to “purr in the ear” of her owner so he would “stop using fur in his collections”.

Choupette, who turned eight this August, has enjoyed a luxe lifestyle eating off silver platters by Goyard (known to one of her favourite brands). Lagerfeld had pre-planned for Choupette ensuring that she goes on living in the style that she had become accustomed to, with her personal bodyguard, two ladies-in-waiting and a private medical consultant. Aside from Goyard dishes, Choupette has a fetish for Louis Vuitton bags as well.

Choupette took time off social media after Lagerfeld’s demise earlier this year and has recently returned on @choupettesdiary having tied up with brands namely, VetPetShop, PetWinery, PetPlaySF and more.

