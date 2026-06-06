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Poetry pick: Days of Recovery by Nomita Kapur

Quiet and powerful, this new collection shares the poet’s experience of cancer and the discoveries she made as she navigated her illness

Published on: Jun 06, 2026 08:32 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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PORCUPINES

130pp, 499; Speaking Tiger (Days of Recovery: Making stillness its concern.)

Like porcupines we have bled each other. The closer we sit, The deeper the stab of the quills.

Now we’ve learned to sit at a healthy distance – A proximity free of resistance, For the warmth of love is best feltThrough a small, well-calibrated space.

Civil, tolerant and wise, Within our human frames, we’ll be partners for life.But in the end, a question remains:To be well-adjusted porcupines –Is that our highest aim?

THE GIFT OF ILLNESS

The great gift of illnessIs the respite I get from my busy-ness.While my mind gallops and churns,My body learns to make stillness its concern. Heavy is the weight of the illness I carry,Heavier still, the weight of clinging to recovery.

Lord, grant me that I may put down this load.Upon me, let the gift of living be bestowed.

Nomita Kapur (Courtesy the publisher)
 
illness recovery love cancer
Home / Books / Poetry pick: Days of Recovery by Nomita Kapur
Home / Books / Poetry pick: Days of Recovery by Nomita Kapur
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