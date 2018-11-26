Printing press from Germany to be imported for printing Guru Granth Sahib

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) will import an ultra modern fully computerised offset printing press to print copies of the Sikh holy scripture Guru Granth Sahib ji.

In a bid to keep pace with the latest printing technology in the world, the new eco-friendly “CO2 neutral” four-colour printing machine is being imported from German firm Heidelberg for Rs 8 crore.

A new three-storied fully air-conditioned printing press complex “Granth Sahib Bhawan” is being built at Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib complex at the cost of around Rs 2.5 crore for installing the new machine. The construction work is likely to be completed by April 2019.

“The new machine is likely to reach India by April 2019 and the printing of the Sikh holy scripture Guru Granth Sahib ji will likely start in May 2019,” DSGMC President Manjit Singh G.K. said.

A Sikh NRI has donated Rs 11 crore for the project, he added.

The installation work of the new machine is being undertaken by Baba Kashmir Singh Bhuri Wale ji who has also been assigned with the ‘kar sewa’ of the new building.

Besides the new one, the existing two colour printing press will continue their printing operations mainly for Sikh Gurmat literature (Philosophy of the Gurus) and for various sikh institutions like chains of Guru Harkishan Public Schools.

They have also published over one lakh copies of Guru Granth Sahib ji.

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbhandak Committtee (SGPC), Amritsar and DSGMC, Delhi, the world’s largest publishers of Sikh religious books and literature, have exclusive and legal rights for publication of Guru Granth Sahib ji worldwide.

The new printing press will have optimum capacity of printing 10,000 pages per day which will meet the growing demand for the holy book worldwide, mainly among overseas Sikh devotees.

DSGMC is also planning to showcase to the people the journey of Guru Granth Sahib ji by organising visits to the press complex. During these tours, visitors will be educated about the printing process of the holy scripture, DSGMC President said.

“It will help in projecting the spot as a new religious tourist destination in the national capital which will attract both foreign as well as domestic tourists,” he added.

First Published: Nov 26, 2018 15:41 IST