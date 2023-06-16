HT Picks; New Reads

Reconsidering a forgotten marine treasure

This week’s interesting reads includes a volume on how seaweed could allow us to better feed human beings and mitigate global warming, a cook book that celebrates quick, healthy foods prepared with minimal fuss, and the autobiography of the man who revolutionised the electoral process in India. (HT Team)

279pp, ₹799; Hero Press (Fresh hope for tomorrow)

Seaweed develops in water everywhere, from the eternal glaciers to lagoons heated by the sun, from seas saturated with salt to the fresh water of our rivers. Yet we only know how to cultivate a few dozen varieties, at most. Incredibly diverse, seaweed could help to bring back balance in our ecosystems through a wide range of applications. It could allow us to better feed human beings and animals, replace plastic and fertilizers, boost medical innovations, mitigate global warming, repair biodiversity and support economies in coastal communities where fish stocks are declining.

Although seaweed has supported our development for millions of years, we have lost our connection with it and focused our efforts purely on land cultivation. The Seaweed Revolution by Vincent Doumeizel argues that the fast-growing global population, combined with climate, social and environmental crises, gives us compelling reasons to reconsider this forgotten treasure.*

Simple tricks for stress-free cooking

276pp, ₹395; Rupa (A celebration of quick, healthy foods prepared with minimal fuss)

Do you hate entering the kitchen after a long day of work?

Do you struggle to find easy ideas for a quick, satisfying meal?

Do you want to eat better and reset your health?

500 Easy, Delicious, Healthy Recipes might just be what you need to jump-start your journey towards healthy living. Featuring familiar comfort foods as well as new twists on classics, best selling author Kavita Devgan’s latest offering is a glorious celebration of quick, healthy foods prepared with minimal fuss. Her ideas are inspiring, her tricks and technique ingenious and the recipes accessible and delicious.

This book ensures short cooking time while maximizing flavours and strengthening your desire and commitment to healthy eating. From the humble millets to a rainbow of vegetables bursting with flavour, from meals for singles to festival eating, the author shows you a straightforward and tasty way towards improving your overall health and well-being, increasing your energy, even achieving sustainable weight loss and a better life. An excellent addition to any kitchen, the book also features charming anecdotes by well-known people like chefs Saby Gorai and Tarun Sibal, Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra, sarod maestro Ayaan Ali Bangash, entrepreneur Romi Dev, author Kiran Manral, dancer Bhavna Reddy and others.*

The man who revolutionised the electoral process

360pp, ₹795; Rupa Publications (The autobiography of a fearless man)

On 2 August 1993, elections were indefinitely postponed through an order issued by the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), TN Seshan. The CEC, ironically, is tasked to “conduct” elections, so who in his right mind would do such a thing in a democracy?

Seshan had put everything on the line while signing that order. It was an indication of the lengths to which he would go to carry out his designated mandate. The Supreme Court did not find the order unlawful either.

Before Seshan came on the scene, the Election Commission was increasingly functioning as an appendage of the government. There was evidence that malpractice and lawlessness in elections were reaching alarming levels.

In his autobiography, Through the Broken Glass, Seshan presents his struggles to usher in a new era of electoral reforms. Thought-provoking and inspiring, this volume is a testament to his grit and determination.*

